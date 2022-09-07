Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
411mania.com
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlinginc.com
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever
He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: Triple H Meets Up With Former WWE Champion
The boss wants him back. WWE has a long history of celebrities being included on their shows where they have a chance. It is a smart way to go, as outside fans are going to possibly be included in the audience. That is the kind of thing that WWE knows how to do rather well, and now they seem interested in bringing another big name back into the company.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.9.22
Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington. Clash At The Castle has come and gone and that means it is time for the setup to Extreme Rules. The show is in less than a month and since there is not likely to be a Roman Reigns match, we’ll need a new main event. That could go in a few different ways and we might get an indication of that this week. Let’s get to it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves
Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
Yardbarker
WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard
John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On AEW Star Leaving The Company
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW and there have also been some departures as well. It was recently reported that Bobby Fish’s AEW contract expired last month and he is now done with the company. Fightful Select reports that AEW and Bobby...
wrestlinginc.com
Michael Cole Seemingly References CM Punk Suspension On WWE SmackDown
In the wake of all the reported backstage turmoil in AEW involving CM Punk and The Elite, plenty of people from outside the company have been commenting on the situation. Last night before "SmackDown," WWE star Natalya even took to social media to throw shade at Punk and his actions. Then on "SmackDown," commentator Michael Cole seemingly alluded to the subject.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Roman Reigns Reaches Another Big Milestone, Backstage News on Plans for Reigns
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently celebrating a major milestone. He has not been pinned in over 1,000 days. Reigns’ most recent pinfall loss came to Happy Baron Corbin in the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at WWE TLC on December 15, 2019, and even that loss came after interference from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival. Since then, he has not suffered a clean loss by pinfall or submission.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
wrestlinginc.com
Damian Priest Names The Biggest Backstage Change Under New WWE Management
Damian Priest has taken notice of one key backstage change since Vince McMahon retired. With McMahon out of the picture, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over the creative direction of WWE as its Chief Content Officer. The general consensus is that WWE programming has made significant improvements since McMahon made his exit.
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run
Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
wrestlinginc.com
No. 1 Contender's Match For Tag Titles Set For Next Week's WWE SmackDown
Since winning their feud against the Street Profits at SummerSlam 2022, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso have recently focused on tribal chief Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defenses. However, that is set to change, as a No. 1 contenders fatal 4-way match for the tag titles will take place on "WWE SmackDown" next week. The match, announced on the September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," will feature New Day, Los Lotharios, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits competing to see who the next challenger for The Usos will be.
PWMania
Open Challenge Title Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
An open challenge for the RAW Women’s Title will take place during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will issue an Open Challenge during the upcoming episode of RAW. This will be her first title defence since reclaiming the title from an injured Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.
411mania.com
More On Talent Meeting Held Before This Week’s AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: Fightful Select has an update on the talent meeting held before this week’s AEW Dynamite which corroborates what the WON had to say. Those who spoke to Fightful were complimentary of the meeting, noting that Danielson, Moxley and Jericho were the right people to lead it. The talent...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Comments on Ronda Rousey’s Influence and Wrestling In Saudi Arabia
Becky Lynch recently appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast, where she discussed her victory over WWE Hall of Famer Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t know how I feel about doing a show over there but then somebody mentioned that, ‘Look,...
Comments / 0