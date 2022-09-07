Read full article on original website
Related
Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?
We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there, and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
Do You Really Need To Have A License To Ride A Scooter In Maine?
Earlier this year, we saw the price of gas (and diesel fuel) skyrocket across the country. Recently, the price of gas has started to come down, but it is still nowhere near the price it was just a few years ago. And, here in the State of Maine, we are...
You May See Smoke From Out West, Blowing into Maine This Weekend
We always get the 2nd-hand smoke from out west. Thank the stupid, blessed jet stream for some smoky weather on the way. Not because it's going to be smokin' hot, although it actually kinda will be. But, in this case, we might be seeing something else in our skies this weekend, thanks to all the wildfires in the west. They're being ravaged by fire in California, and all the smoke has to go somewhere, right?
townandtourist.com
20 Cabin & Treehouse Rentals in Maine (Inspirational &Vast!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Approximately 90% of Maine is covered in trees. It’s one of the best states to visit for escaping a busy lifestyle and spending time in nature. If you want to have a peaceful vacation, renting a cabin or treehouse in Maine is the way to go. So, what are the best rentals in Maine?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Maine Distillery’s Award for Best Gin of the Year Comes With a Cute Story
Maine was recently internationally recognized for having the best gin in the world for the year 2022. Bimini Coconut Gin from Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford was declared Gin of the Year at the New Orleans Spirit Competition in July. The NOSC is an international spirits competition with a mission...
Save the Maine Lobster Industry
Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster and Maine lobstermen have been doing it for generations, with the first documented catch of Maine lobster dating back to the 1600s. Maine lobstermen are finding themselves under attack yet again by being red-listed by Seafood Watch. The seafood watch program is from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and some restaurants and retailers reference the seafood watch list before they make decisions on purchasing seafood. The concern is that this could have an impact on Maine lobster sales. Maine lobster sales contribute $1 billion annually to Maine's economy.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
A Chilling Look Back 21 Years Later: Tracing the Path of the 9/11 Hijackers Through Maine
With the 21st anniversary of 9/11 this weekend, it is still unbelievable to think that two of the hijackers and terrorists spent their final hours amongst us. How scary to think that pure evil was right here, going to our Walmart, getting directions at our gas stations, and eating at our Pizza Hut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
See These Amazing Images of Maine’s Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years
I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine Open Lighthouse Day Has Arrived, and Here’s a Look at Those Participating
You can't get much more Maine than an event that will be happening on Saturday, September 10. It's the annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day here in this great state. It's a day where several lighthouses across Maine have open access to the public. Over the years, this holiday for lighthouse...
WGME
How wild fires 2000 miles west and a hurricane 800 miles east will affect your weekend
Maine weather looks fantastic in the coming days! Temps will be more representative of July and August rather than almost mid September this weekend. Saturday will feature full sunshine, but don't expect a deep blue sky. Smoke from wildfires burning out west are expected to arrive here in Maine late Friday and extend into the first half of the weekend. The sky should have a milky or hazy appearance Saturday thanks to that smoke trapped 3 to 6 miles above us.
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
newscentermaine.com
Hurricane Earl sends dangerous surf to Maine
MAINE, USA — Hurricane "Earl" is churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Earl will bring large, breaking waves to the entire Maine coastline the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 10. A high surf advisory...
wagmtv.com
Smoke Fills Patient Room at Madigan Estates, Caused By Faulty Lightbulb
Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - According to Jim Brown, the Administrator at Madigan Estates says that in the evening of September 7th, An LED light failed causing smoke and a small flame, the staff at Madigan responded “exceptionally well” to the incident which brown says was a “great test of our training and our emergency plan” Brown went on to say “Everything is fine and everyone is safe. The smoke was mostly from fire extinguishers that staff used on a LED light bulb that had malfunctioned. The patients were first removed from the room and staff responded very professionally and swiftly... Too say the least I am very proud of their response...KUDDOS to them...”
Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools
We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
Here’s a List of Maine Towns & What Residents Say They’re Famous For
We asked the question on our Facebook page, "What is your hometown’s claim to fame and/or nickname?" Boy, did we get a lot of response. So many that I had to share them with you because at one point, I almost fell off my chair from laughing so hard.
People Are Still Making the Same EZ Pass Error on the Maine Turnpike
EZ Pass has been a thing in Maine for over a decade now, but still manages to cause confusion on a daily basis for some motorists, specifically at toll booths. EZ Pass fast lanes have helped negate some of the issue, but at on-ramp toll booths, the same small but irritating problem continues to come up.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0