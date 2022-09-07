Read full article on original website
Related
63% of Americans think the Hunter Biden laptop story is important: New poll shows scandal has impacted voters as more FBI whistleblowers come forward and bureau faces criticism over how it handled the case
Nearly two-thirds of Americans feel that the information from Hunter Biden's laptop is 'important,' despite whistleblowers' claims that FBI leadership tried to suppress the story and downplay its contents. A Rasmussen Reports survey tracking the public's perception of the Hunter laptop story shows that 44 percent Americans think it's still...
Slate
The Federalist Society Gets a Few Things Right. Liberals Should Take Note.
The end of Roe v. Wade was not a spontaneous coup. The decision instead represents the culmination of decades of organized struggle on the right, both within the law and outside of it. And while many groups contributed to the right’s victory, one organization in particular has been thrust into the national spotlight due to the pivotal nature of its role: The Federalist Society.
Trump-Appointed Judge’s ‘Originalist’ Claim Is Absurd
During her confirmation hearing to become a federal judge in July 2020, Aileen Cannon, like virtually every GOP nominee, described herself as an “originalist.” Originalists claim to be paragons of judicial restraint, devoted to limiting the scope of their rulings, thereby not veering into the role assigned to the democratically elected branches of government to make laws and decide political and social policy. But Judge Cannon’s recent ruling in Donald Trump’s case against the United States government—ordering the partial shutdown of an investigation into the purloining of national security materials by the former president who appointed her—demonstrates that conservative jurisprudence...
Trump Support Collapses, Majority of Independents Don't Want 2024 Run: Poll
A new survey found that 28 percent of the key demographic would back Trump running again, compared to 41 percent who voted for him in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joe Biden Is Breaking the Rules When It Comes to the Midterms
Democrats have seen their chances in this year's midterms improve with Biden's approval rating trending upwards.
Gretchen Whitmer's Chances of Beating Tudor Dixon, According to Poll
Michigan's Democratic governor holds large leads among college-educated and non-college-educated women because of abortion rights.
What Polls Say About Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott 2 Months Before Election
The newest University of Houston-Texas Southern University poll on August 28 showed Abbott leading O'Rourke by seven points, 49 percent to 42 percent.
No governor endorsement can save Blake Masters from a Pima County judge
Three Arizona governors, including Gov. Doug Ducey, on Friday endorsed Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Gee, who didn’t see that coming? Ducey along with former Republican Govs. Jan Brewer and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge
In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
Trump lashes out at would-be 2024 rivals DeSantis and Youngkin as some GOP allies distance themselves from his latest scandal
Trump took swipes on social media at potential 2024 rivals Govs. DeSantis and Youngkin. It's been speculated that the Florida and Virginia governors could seek the GOP nomination in 2024. Though he has not said he's running for re-election, Trump once again teased he may make another White House run.
Judge Threatens Trump Lawyers With Possible Sanctions Over Clinton Lawsuit
Florida District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks said Trump's lawyers could face sanctions for claims made in the suit, which Middlebrooks dismissed on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herschel Walker Beating Raphael Warnock as Momentum Shifts in Georgia: Poll
The potentially crucial Senate race is extremely close but the Republican seems to be picking up speed.
Slate
The Solution to the Trump Judge Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About
Legal analysts lit up social media on Monday in response to the broad and potentially devastating order by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee to the Southern District of Florida, temporarily halting the criminal investigation of the former president and his alleged pilfering of classified documents. Her order further authorized a special master to identify and return the small fraction of materials seized in last month’s court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence that may belong to him. One analyst after another meticulously detailed the failings of Cannon’s reasoning: It was “untethered to the law,” “a political conclusion in search of a legal rationale,” “deeply problematic,” “laughably bad.” At some point, one truly runs out of euphemisms for lawless partisan hackery.
Lauren Boebert Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Moderator During Debate
The Colorado congresswoman complained that the debate moderator had tweeted support for her challenger in the 2020 election..
Mike Pence Reminded of Jan. 6 MAGA Threats After He Attacks Biden's Speech
"So you don't think the people who came to hang you are a threat to this country?" screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer tweeted.
Donald Trump Rages as DOJ Appeals Special Master Decision
The DOJ also seeks to review classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, arguing they are needed to determine if there was a national security risk.
Election Lie Supporters Ask Supreme Court To Bless Radical Election Changes
Conservative groups and lawyers who backed former President Donald Trump’s election lies and advised him on how to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election are now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to endorse a radical legal theory that would eviscerate voting rights and protect partisan gerrymandering from all challenges.
Ted Cruz Blasted After Ripping Newsom on California's Electricity Issues
Cruz was reminded of his controversial 2021 trip to Cancun, Mexico, while Texas was facing an energy crisis during an unprecedented winter storm.
Republicans Are Desperately Trying to Change Their Tune on Abortion
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the months following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, popular support for abortion has energized Democrats—especially women—and cut into Republicans’ polling leads ahead of the midterms. The latest Pew...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
960M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1