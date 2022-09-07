ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

Man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie makes third US court appearance

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUPsa_0hlet00100

The man accused of stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie on stage last month has made a brief third appearance in a US court.

Hadi Matar, 24, appeared at the hearing at Chautauqua County Court in New York state on Wednesday, having pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges last month.

He appeared in person again for the discovery hearing, wearing a striped county jail uniform, which lasted less than an hour.

Chautauqua District Attorney Jason Schmidt filed an order to show cause, which requests Matar be produced again next week on September 13.

The PA news agency understands that the hearing will be used by the prosecution to argue why more time is needed to examine evidence in the case.

Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey , was indicted on the charges by a grand jury following the incident on August 12.

He was arrested after allegedly rushing on to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Sir Salman about a dozen times in front of a crowd, including in the neck and eye.

He was later charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, and one count of second-degree assault.

He entered his pleas on August 18 and later appeared at a brief motion hearing on August 24.

Judge David Foley previously refused to grant Matar bail, according to court papers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say

Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
The Independent

‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
POTUS
The Independent

Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car

A 42-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured following a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.A black Land Rover was later found abandoned and a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.In a statement issued late on Friday, Leicestershire Police said Ian Curson, 42, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.He is being kept in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.In a statement, the family of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Fairview, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, NJ
The Independent

Chris Kaba: Black people ‘terrified’ after fatal shooting of unarmed rapper by police

Black communities have expressed concern over the fatal shooting of a Black man by police in London amid calls for nationwide protests. Chris Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died following a pursuit that ended in Streatham Hill, on Monday night.The 24-year-old’s Audi was hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street, Kirkstall Gardens, before one round was fired from a police weapon.Following two days of minimal information from the Metropolitan Police around the circumstances behind the shooting, the police watchdog confirmed on Wednesday evening that no gun was found in Mr Kaba’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother who shook infant daughter to death is spared jail

A mother who shook her ten-week-old daughter to death after social workers from a scandal-hit council allowed her to take her baby home has been spared jail.Lauren Saint George, 25, inflicted traumatic head injuries and 18 rib fractures on baby Lily Mai six days after she was discharged from hospital.The mother snapped and attacked the tiny girl in a fit of rage when she was told she would have to go into a residential unit with the baby if she wanted to keep her.Medical staff believed Saint George hardly cared about the baby’s welfare after she was born prematurely and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Video shows LAPD officer tackling teen after he filmed friend’s arrest at police-sponsored movie showing

Los Angeles police officers were recorded arresting a young volunteer at an event sponsored by the department. Robert Cortez, 19, was detained by LAPD at a recent movie night organized by the Los Angeles City Hall, the Harbor City Council, and the department, Insider reported. Mr Cortez, who was reportedly helping set up chairs at the scene, pulled out his phone to film how officers carried out the arrest of his friend. The footage recorded by Mr Cortez shows one of the officers seemingly aiming at Mr Cortez’s arm when he approaches the sidewalk where his friend was being handcuffed....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide

A dispute between two brothers led to a triple murder and suicide last month in a North Dakota wheat field, authorities said Friday.Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said autopsy results and evidence at the scene suggested Robert Bracken, 59, killed his brother, his son and a third man before shooting himself on Aug. 29.The dead included Bracken's brother, Richard Bracken, 64; his son, Justin Bracken, 34; and Douglas Dulmage, 56. The Brackens had been working the harvest for Dulmage in his field south of Cando.Hillier said an investigation found that Robert and Richard Bracken had been in a dispute...
CANDO, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foley
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Jason Schmidt
The Independent

Trump news – live: Justice Department appeals special master ruling as Jan 6 grand jury examining Trump PAC

The Department of Justice is appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election, has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve Bannon has surrendered himself to New York state prosecutors as he faces a new criminal indictment....
POTUS
The Independent

Man tackled by police and arrested after jumping barrier in front of King Charles’ car

A man jumped over the barrier in front of King Charles’ car as he approached Buckingham Palace today but was tackled to the ground by police officers on the scene. Met officers rushed over the barriers to get to the man who had tried to get close to the new King this morning (Saturday 10 September) as he arrived at Buckingham Palace after his proclamation ceremony at St James’ Palace.The police has confirmed that they arrested a man who ran into the Mall and breached the barrier that had been put in place.Video footage, which has now been shared on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Testimony: School shooter's home ruled by chaos

Chaos reigned in the home where Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz grew up, testimony in his ongoing penalty trial has shown.He and his half-brother Zachary tormented their adoptive, widowed mother, Lynda. By the time Cruz reached middle school in the early 2010s, the pair took their fists and baseball bats to the walls, leaving gaping holes. They destroyed televisions and carved gashes in furniture, witnesses said. Zachary may have been two years younger, but he was bigger and stronger and relentlessly picked on his brother — one social worker remembered Zachary climbing atop a counter and stepping in Nikolas'...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

The Independent

837K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy