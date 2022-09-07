Read full article on original website
PENS' PROSPECT KIRILL TANKOV UNDERGOES NECK SURGERY, REMAINS IN HIGH SPIRITS
After succumbing a brutal injury sustained from a frightening hit earlier this week, SKA Neva's Kirill Tankov underwent successful neck surgery and is in good spirits. Tankov was selected by Pittsburgh in the 7th round in 2021, and frankly he was always a long shot for the NHL. His playing career remains undecided, but for now the main focal point is on is health and wellness.
MATHIEU PERREAULT IS RETIRING FROM THE NHL IN UNOFFICIAL RELEASE
According to TVA Sports, Mathieu Perreault is retiring from the NHL after 13 seasons. Translated from French, the release reads: "The Canadiens' color holder last season, Mathieu totaled more than 700 experience games in the National League, with the Capitals, the Ducks, the Jets and the CH. Four times, he has scored more than 40 points in one season, including three with the Jets. Mathieu has always been known for his versatility. He could help as much on a first as a fourth trio, in addition to having an excellent sense of play. Newly retired from hockey, he will be at a first experience in the media."
DOMINIK SIMON TURNS DOWN NHL PTO, SIGNS CONTRACT BACK HOME
Dominik Simon has signed a two-year contract with HC Sparta Praha of the Czech Extraliiga, the same division in which Jaromir Jagr's Kladno Knights play, for what it's worth. Sparta lost in the Finals last year, and you can bet they are jolted to sign the 256-game NHL veteran. Sparta's...
MATHIEU PERREAULT BESTOWS MAJOR COMPLIMENT UNTO NICK SUZUKI
Mathieu Perrault recently announced his plans to retire from the NHL after 13 seasons, and he was fortunate enough to end his career with his hometown club in the Montreal Canadiens. While there, he got to see firsthand the type of leadership qualities possessed by Nick Suzuki. Perrault joined Jean-Charles...
WILD PROSPECT READY FOR MAJOR ROLE THIS SEASON
The Minnesota Wild are in an interesting spot after this offseason. The team lost Kevin Fiala, and the team will be dealing with the first season of cap hits due to the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buy-outs. Now, a top-tier prospect seems primed for a major role. Bill Guerin...
NEW JERSEY DEVILS RECEIVE BAD NEWS HEADING INTO 2022-23
The New Jersey Devils will reportedly start the upcoming season without G Jonathan Bernier, who underwent hip surgery last season. The Devils, of course, traded for G Vitek Vanecek and signed him to a three-year deal. Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood will man the cage together, but their tertiary option will not be ready.
ERIK KARLSSON SAYS HE'S COMMITTED TO SAN JOSE, HASN'T REQUESTED A TRADE
The San Jose Sharks will head into the 2022-23 season without one of the pillars of their blue line, Brent Burns, after he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this summer. There had been rumblings that Erik Karlsson may be the next one to be moved out of San Jose, but in an interview with The Athletic, the 32-year-old said he has not submitted a trade request and is committed to staying with the Sharks.
OWEN POWER'S TEAMMATE HYPES HIM UP, MAKES INTERESTING COMPARISON
Owen Power made his NHL debut last spring, and he looked right at home from day one. The 2021 #1 overall pick appeared in 8 games for Buffalo last season, scoring 3 points. A staggering 6'6'', Power is a great lumbering beast out there, but his skating allows him to mobilize far more gracefully than you would first expect. Blessed with size, skating, and great puck still, Power is on track to become the next top defender in the NHL.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS RFA AT RISK OF MISSING CAMP IF CONTRACT TALKS DON'T PROGRESS
The Vegas Golden Knights are down to their last remaining contract holdout in defenseman Nic Hague. Drafted 34th in 2017, Hague has had two strong campaigns in a row and has subsequently determined he deserves a small raise. One Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon is not rushing to fork over. Vince...
CAROLINA HURRICANES SIGN VETERAN DEFENSEMAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT
The Carolina Hurricanes announced today they have signed D Calvin de Haan to a PTO:. A 10-season NHL veteran, de Haan most recently dressed with the Chicago Blackhawks, and the fact that he needed a PTO to further his career is surprising. The 31-year old is more of a stay-at-home defenseman whose offensive numbers have never jumped off the page. So, citing his measly 8 points in 69 games last season does not paint the whole picture for the veteran defender.
Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems
The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
Miller among five elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Miller went 391-289-87 with one tie, a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts in 796 games (772 starts) in 18 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He was 28-27 with a 2.52 GAA, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games (55 starts).
ST. LOUIS BLUES CLOSING IN ON MAJOR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH THEIR BUDDING STAR
Jordan Kyrou exploded for 75 points in 74 games in 2021-22, and the St. Louis Blues have one more year of the talented forward at his bargain-bin $2.8 million salary. Looking around at all the big-ticket deals getting signed in the NHL today, the Blues will need to throw Kyrou a similar deal to the one they gave his teammate Robert Thomas. Andy Strickland of Bally Sports-Midwest reports that the two sides are engaged in promising discussions and a deal could be made any day now.
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NOT RECEIVE A BETTER OFFER FOR LUNDKVIST THAN THE ONE THEY RECEIVED IN MARCH
The Rangers' Nils Lundkvist has generated serious interest on the trade market since it was reported he would not report to training camp this summer. However, it is worth noting that he originally requested a trade in March, prior to the NHL's trade deadline. Now, his trade value has only diminished with the news of his intentions to hold out.
SHANE DOAN STEPPING BACK FROM HIS ROLE WITH ARIZONA COYOTES
Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman just broke the news that Shane Doan is stepping back from his role in the hockey operations department of the Arizona Coyotes organization. Doan is the franchise leader in pretty much everything, and he has held one role or another -- player, staff, or otherwise -- with the organization since he was drafted in 1995.
FORMER HABS FIRST ROUNDER LANDS PTO WITH ANAHEIM
After spending parts of the last four seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, former Montreal Canadiens first round pick Nathan Beaulieu has signed a professional tryout contract with the Anaheim Ducks, according to CapFriendly. Beaulieu, 29, was drafted by the Canadiens seventeenth overall in 2011 and spent parts of the first...
Henrik Lundqvist finally takes promised role with organization
When Henrik Lundqvist was forced to retire from the game of hockey after a heart condition that required surgery, it was a somber day. At the time, the New York Rangers told him that he had a place at the World’s Most Famous Arena but he wasn’t ready to take the job just yet.
Ben Chiarot pulls back curtain on decision to join Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings needed defensive reinforcements this past NHL offseason. And they got it in a huge way with the signing of veteran blueliner Ben Chiarot. The 31-year-old defenseman signed a four-year contract with the Red Wings back in July. Some have criticized the deal. Nevertheless, the team hopes Chiarot can provide veteran stability […] The post Ben Chiarot pulls back curtain on decision to join Red Wings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FORMER NHL NETMINDER TURNS TO STAND-UP COMEDY IN RETIREMENT
As much as I love hockey, there aren't a lot of player I can think of who would make great standup comedians. Some of them are funny, but it's not necessarily a type of humour that lends itself to that forum. One former NHL goalie, however, is giving it a serious try saying he's "as crazy now about doing comedy as I was about playing hockey."
SAN JOSE SHARKS SIGN FORMER PENGUINS' 2ND ROUNDER TO PTO
The San Jose Sharks are signing D Scott Harrington to a PTO, per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston. Harrington holds 210 games of NHL experience, split between Pittsburgh (10), Toronto (15), and Columbus (185). Last season was spent largely in the AHL, where Harrington scored just 7 points and sported a -25 in 50 games for the Cleveland Monsters. He scored just one assist in 7 NHL games in '22-23. Of all the names in PTO reports this morning, Harrington is probably the most apt for a tryout. Danny DeKyser, Calvin de Haan, Zach Aston-Reese, and Jimmy Vesey all signed PTOs today too, and of that bunch Harrington would probably be the last kid left to be picked at recess.
