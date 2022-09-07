According to TVA Sports, Mathieu Perreault is retiring from the NHL after 13 seasons. Translated from French, the release reads: "The Canadiens' color holder last season, Mathieu totaled more than 700 experience games in the National League, with the Capitals, the Ducks, the Jets and the CH. Four times, he has scored more than 40 points in one season, including three with the Jets. Mathieu has always been known for his versatility. He could help as much on a first as a fourth trio, in addition to having an excellent sense of play. Newly retired from hockey, he will be at a first experience in the media."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO