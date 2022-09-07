ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Is Getting Its First-Ever Krispy Kreme

By Justine Golata
According to Silive , Kripsy Kreme will open the borough’s first-ever location near the Staten Island Mall on Tuesday, September 20th .

The shop will feature its iconic “Hot Light” technology, so New Yorkers will know when the freshly made doughnuts are ready to devour. Beyond being Staten Island’s very first Krispy Kreme, the special venue will be the only location across the New York state to offer drive-thru service.

“We are so excited to be part of the Staten Island community and to now be in all five boroughs,” said Gary Brown, division vice president, U.S. Operations for Krispy Kreme. “The Krispy Kreme Hot Light at the Staten Island Mall will be beacon for not just hot, fresh doughnuts, but also joy. And it’s a joy for us to be part of the Staten Island community.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Krispy Kreme released in a statement that fortunate customers have the chance to win free doughnuts for an entire year if they get one of the 30 golden tickets available. Additionally, customers can stop by for a free Original Glazed doughnut whenever the Hot Light is on without any purchase necessary through September 27th.

Krispy Kreme recently opened its first Queens location last year, and now New Yorkers have even more access to melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts as the company makes its way to a new borough. Don’t frequent Staten Island? You can always check out the enormous flagship in Time Square .

Where: 2643 Richmond Ave, Staten Island

When: Opening Tuesday September 20th

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m *as per Silive In other news: 30 NYC Restaurants Have Just Been Added To The 2022 Michelin Guide

