hoiabc.com

Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

No deal for Peoria teachers after mediation goes late into the night

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Federation of Teachers and representatives of Peoria Public Schools negotiated until 1:30 a.m. Thursday, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement. “We are incredibly disappointed this morning. Thank you to all our members and supporters in the community. Your support gives...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Dispensary in the works near Willow Knolls shopping center

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Construction on a new dispensary near Willow Knolls shopping center could happen in the near future. But it hasn’t come without some opposition. Last Thursday, Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously green-lit a special use ordinance for a recreational marijuana facility. That means...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

PPS: ‘We’ve made progress.’ PFT: ‘We’re disappointed.’

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Federation of Teachers and Peoria Public Schools are now giving two somewhat different accounts of the late-night negotiating session with a federal mediator. As we’ve reported, the union said in a statement early Thursday morning both sides did not reach an agreement, and union...
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
hoiabc.com

FBI says ‘no due diligence’ done for PPP loan applications

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It sounded too good to believe for some who saw an opportunity in the rush to help shop keepers during the pandemic. More than $800 billion was given out to businesses in need during the pandemic. A fraction of that is now believed to...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

3 apply for McLean County state's attorney

Three candidates have applied to become McLean County's top prosecutor. The vacancy was created when Don Knapp resigned following his appointment as a circuit judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. The Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to the post in August after he defeated Associate Judge Amy McFarland in the Republican primary in June.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Spirit of Peoria pairing up with Julia Belle Swain in La Crosse, Wis.

Two riverboats with long legacies in the city of Peoria are together — in La Crosse, Wis. Troy Manthey of Yacht Starship in Tampa, Fla. has purchased both the Julia Belle Swain and the Spirit of Peoria. In a Facebook post, Manthey said he plans to restore both riverboats in dry dock. Exterior renovations are set to be completed by the end of this year, with interior rehab wrapping up sometime in 2023.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

A new carbon dioxide pipeline could run through Peoria and Tazewell counties

Up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be piped through Peoria and Tazewell counties en route to a central Illinois sequestration site if plans for a new pipeline move forward. Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning the Mt. Simon Hub pipeline from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur,...
Central Illinois Proud

IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
HUDSON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

McLean County Sheriff’s office announces new app

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced the release of a new mobile app Friday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, the free interactive app is meant to improve communication between McLean County residents and the sheriff’s office. The new app will...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

