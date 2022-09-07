Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teachers union prepares for potential strike following threat of lawsuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers union is in discussions Friday on strike preparations. The discussions are taking place one day after the union threatened possible legal action against the board of education. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the union is still trying to avoid a...
hoiabc.com
Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
wglt.org
People person: At 91, McLean County court clerk retires, but may pursue another job
Margaret Blakeman retired on Thursday from her part-time job as a McLean County court clerk. At 91, she plans to move closer to her son in Quincy where she may look for another job. “I don’t want to sit around and dry up like an old mushroom,” Blakeman said during...
hoiabc.com
Tazewell County receives grant to replace voting booths, front door of McKenzie Building
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A $135,000 grant is going to the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office to complete the process of replacing a majority of county voting booths as well as the front door of the McKenzie Building. County clerk John Ackerman says the county also received Polling...
1470 WMBD
No deal for Peoria teachers after mediation goes late into the night
PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Federation of Teachers and representatives of Peoria Public Schools negotiated until 1:30 a.m. Thursday, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement. “We are incredibly disappointed this morning. Thank you to all our members and supporters in the community. Your support gives...
hoiabc.com
Dispensary in the works near Willow Knolls shopping center
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Construction on a new dispensary near Willow Knolls shopping center could happen in the near future. But it hasn’t come without some opposition. Last Thursday, Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously green-lit a special use ordinance for a recreational marijuana facility. That means...
wglt.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
1470 WMBD
PPS: ‘We’ve made progress.’ PFT: ‘We’re disappointed.’
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Federation of Teachers and Peoria Public Schools are now giving two somewhat different accounts of the late-night negotiating session with a federal mediator. As we’ve reported, the union said in a statement early Thursday morning both sides did not reach an agreement, and union...
wcbu.org
'That's as much as we know:' Peoria Public Schools Board president explains negotiations statement
Peoria Public Schools Board president Martha Ross says she was "surprised" to hear the Peoria Federation of Teachers posted to social media opposing a statement she released Thursday following a second round of federal mediation. "After 8 hours of productive bargaining, all compensation-related items have been settled. The Board (represented...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
hoiabc.com
FBI says ‘no due diligence’ done for PPP loan applications
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It sounded too good to believe for some who saw an opportunity in the rush to help shop keepers during the pandemic. More than $800 billion was given out to businesses in need during the pandemic. A fraction of that is now believed to...
wglt.org
3 apply for McLean County state's attorney
Three candidates have applied to become McLean County's top prosecutor. The vacancy was created when Don Knapp resigned following his appointment as a circuit judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. The Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to the post in August after he defeated Associate Judge Amy McFarland in the Republican primary in June.
wcbu.org
Spirit of Peoria pairing up with Julia Belle Swain in La Crosse, Wis.
Two riverboats with long legacies in the city of Peoria are together — in La Crosse, Wis. Troy Manthey of Yacht Starship in Tampa, Fla. has purchased both the Julia Belle Swain and the Spirit of Peoria. In a Facebook post, Manthey said he plans to restore both riverboats in dry dock. Exterior renovations are set to be completed by the end of this year, with interior rehab wrapping up sometime in 2023.
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new FOID rule: We know the 'vital importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals'
These are the top 10 home sales for Livingston County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 27 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,900 in Livingston County. Top 10 home sales in Livingston County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressSale... Posted in:. Places:. 12:05. 12:05.
wcbu.org
A new carbon dioxide pipeline could run through Peoria and Tazewell counties
Up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be piped through Peoria and Tazewell counties en route to a central Illinois sequestration site if plans for a new pipeline move forward. Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning the Mt. Simon Hub pipeline from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur,...
wglt.org
That's What She Said: Before it went national, it came to Bloomington-Normal
The three women who founded "That's What She Said," a storytelling event aimed at empowering women, knew it was special. "I like to think of 'That's What She Said, as 'Ted Talks' meets 'The Vagina Monologues,'" national director Jenette Jurczyk said. "That kind of gives you the idea of what that energy is like real fast."
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
Central Illinois Proud
120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
wglt.org
Water flow slowed at Bloomington water treatment plant to address taste, odor issues
City of Bloomington officials say the municipality’s water supply is going through extra filtration to offset issues with taste and odor that have arisen lately. Issues with the taste and odor of Bloomington’s water tend to surface every year as summer comes to a close, but the severity differs from year to year, said public works director Kevin Kothe.
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Sheriff’s office announces new app
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced the release of a new mobile app Friday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, the free interactive app is meant to improve communication between McLean County residents and the sheriff’s office. The new app will...
