BOSTON -- The Patriots' offense will have Ty Montgomery and Jakobi Meyers for the team's Week 1 tilt against the Dolphins on Sunday. Both players, along with right tackle Isaiah Wynn, are active for Sunday's opener in Miami.Montgomery's status is a bit of a surprise, since he was carted off the field in New England's preseason finale against the Raiders three weeks ago. But the versatile running back/receiver practiced all week in West Palm Beach -- albeit limited all three days -- and will be there on Sunday to give Mac Jones another weapon on offense.Meyers was also limited all...

