Lowe’s and grocery delivery firm Instacart have rolled out a new same-day delivery option across the U.S., a company press release says. Lowe’s will reportedly be one of the first retailers on Instacart’s app to debut same-day and scheduled delivery for large items, up to 3x3x5 feet and 60 pounds. Customers will be able to order small Halloween inflatables, fire pit items and grills, among other things needed for people to start getting their homes ready for the fall holidays.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO