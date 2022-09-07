Read full article on original website
Construction Industry Platform Briq Buys Swipez to Add AR Automation
Construction industry-focused financial automation platform Briq has expanded its capabilities by acquiring India-based FinTech Swipez. Swipez automates billing and accounts receivable (AR), and its tools will be added to Briq’s existing ability to automate planning, payment and other financial workflows for construction companies, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
French Startup Pledg, Credit Insurer Allianz Trade Partner on B2B BNPL
French payment solutions startup Pledg and credit insurance company Allianz Trade have partnered to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. With this solution, B2B sellers will be able to offer their customers deferred or split payments, instantly, while still receiving immediate and...
Aurora Acquires SMB Payment Firm One Payment
Payments technology provider Aurora Payments has acquired One Payment, the company announced Thursday (Sept. 8). Based in Florida, One Payment has a portfolio of more than 6,000 merchants, with a focus on minority-owned small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Aurora said in a news release. “With over $1 billion of volume...
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Companies Tackle Commerce Challenges
Today in B2B payments, Reach adds an integration that lets online merchants more quickly start selling internationally, Arcadier chooses Nuvei to meet the payments needs of different marketplaces and Bond helps companies deploy commercial charge cards without having to write code. Plus, Standard Chartered tests MonetaGo’s solution for duplicate financing fraud, and Briq acquires Swipez.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: An Unprecedented Price War in Healthcare
When news crossed this week that Walmart, the self-titled leader for “everyday low prices,” had struck a 10-year deal with UnitedHealth, it was likely unsurprising to most industry observers to see the word “affordable” prominently placed atop the announcement. After all, that is what Walmart does,...
Amazon Acquires Belgian Warehouse Automation Firm Cloostermans
Aiming to makes its workplaces “safer, simpler and more productive,” Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire Belgium-based mechatronics solution designer and manufacturer Cloostermans. Cloostermans’ technology is already used in Amazon facilities to move palettes and totes and to package products for delivery. With the acquisition, Amazon will...
Today in Crypto: SEC's Gensler Says Crypto Intermediaries Should Register; Brazil Tops 1M Registered Crypto Users
Some Celsius Network borrowers want a bankruptcy court to get an independent examiner to look into the lender’s financials – though not one working for the U.S. Trustee office, Coindesk wrote. Celsius had filed for bankruptcy protection this summer, and the attorneys for the company think it can...
Slow Real-Time Payments Adoption in US Holds Back B2B Commerce
The “Real-Time Payments Tracker,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and The Clearing House, found that B2B buyers and sellers have a lot to gain from an instant payments rail — and a lot to lose if the United States doesn’t catch up to the rest of the world.
Alphabet Helps Its Health Business Verily Raise $1B
Alphabet-owned health technology company Verily is preparing to expand its precision health businesses after a $1 billion investment round. The capital — from a round led by Alphabet itself — will be used “to support a variety of the company’s core initiatives focused on real-world evidence generation, healthcare data platforms, research and care, and the underlying technology that drives this work,” according to a Friday (Sept. 9) press release.
Fidel API Names Mastercard Vet Salman Syed as COO
Financial infrastructure platform Fidel API has appointed Salman Syed as chief operating officer as part of its goal of expanding in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Fidel API said in an emailed news release Thursday (Sept. 8) that Syed will lead the company’s go-to-market and operational...
Lowe’s, Instacart Offer Nationwide Same-Day Delivery
Lowe’s and grocery delivery firm Instacart have rolled out a new same-day delivery option across the U.S., a company press release says. Lowe’s will reportedly be one of the first retailers on Instacart’s app to debut same-day and scheduled delivery for large items, up to 3x3x5 feet and 60 pounds. Customers will be able to order small Halloween inflatables, fire pit items and grills, among other things needed for people to start getting their homes ready for the fall holidays.
Today in Crypto: Vermont Regulator Alleges Celsius Hid Money Trouble
The Board of Blockchain Australia has announced Laura Mercurio as its new CEO, a press release said. The change will take place as of Sept. 12 this year. Blockchain Australia is the Australian body, representing Australian business and business professionals working in the digital economy with blockchain. Blockchain Australia says...
Report: Amazon Shuts, Delays Some Facilities As eCommerce Growth Slows
After doubling its amount of warehouse space during the first two years of the pandemic, Amazon reportedly seems to be dialing back and rethinking some projects. In 66 cases this year, the company has either closed existing facilities or canceled the opening of previously planned ones, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (Sept. 9).
Discount Retail Boosts Square Footage as Consumers Stretch Dollars
The death of brick and mortar has been greatly exaggerated. To get a sense of where the growth may lie — at least in retail — one need only look toward a few sub-segments. Including the discount firms serving the budget-conscious consumer, which, to be honest, is likely just about every one of us.
Pleo Teams With Yapily to Power SMB Cash Flow
Automated expense management system Pleo is partnering with open banking application programming interface (API) startup Yapily to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage cash flow. The collaboration between FinTech unicorn Pleo and Yapily will enable a simplified payments experience for U.K. users, according to a blog post on Thursday...
Convoy Now Offers Carriers Faster Payments After Loads
In an effort to help carriers with cash flow, digital freight network Convoy is enhancing its payments service to add money to carriers’ bank accounts within eight hours of load completion. The company is augmenting its Convoy QuickPay service, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release. “I’ve seen...
EMEA Daily: Cazoo Pulls Out of EU; Pleo Teams With Yapily
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the online car seller Cazoo announced that it would wind down its business in mainland Europe and Pleo and Yapily unveiled a new SMB cashflow solution. Following a strategic review of its business in mainland Europe, Cazoo Thursday announced in a statement...
Fly Now Pay Later Selects Receeve for Collections and Recovery
Debt recovery platform Receeve announced it has been selected by buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later for its collections and recovery management solution. “The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially now that travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn,” Receeve Co-founder and CEO Paul Jozefak said in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release. “At receeve, we are thrilled to support our new customer’s international expansion and excellent customer focus.”
EMEA Daily: Amazon Buys Cloostermans; Wise Brings SWIFT to Neobanks
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Amazon acquired the Belgian robotics company Cloostermans and Wise Platform launched a new solution to help banks enable their customers to receive SWIFT transfers. Seeking to boost its sustainability and reach new customers, Swiss athletic footwear and apparel brand On — which...
Uber Eyes Long-Term Future of Robotic Delivery with 10-Year Partnership
As many restaurants and delivery aggregators test out robotic delivery, Uber has just made a major commitment, a testament to the company’s belief in the long-term viability of the technology. Uber announced Thursday (Sept. 8) a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Through this partnership, the two companies...
