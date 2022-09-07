Read full article on original website
Related
Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Kansas NXS Advance
• The Kansas Lottery 300 Saturday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City serves as the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ lone visit to The Sunflower State in 2022. But Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, has already logged plenty of laps around the 1.5-mile oval. The 23-year-old racer from Las Vegas competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race back in May, finishing 12th in a David Gilliland Racing-prepared Ford F-150. It was Herbst’s ninth overall start at Kansas across the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Kansas Playoffs Advance
No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Camaro driver Daniel Suárez is just two points ahead of the final transfer position heading into Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. Kansas is the second of the three Round of 16 races in the 2022 NASCAR playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated at the end of the Round of 16 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 17.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0