• The Kansas Lottery 300 Saturday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City serves as the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ lone visit to The Sunflower State in 2022. But Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, has already logged plenty of laps around the 1.5-mile oval. The 23-year-old racer from Las Vegas competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race back in May, finishing 12th in a David Gilliland Racing-prepared Ford F-150. It was Herbst’s ninth overall start at Kansas across the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO