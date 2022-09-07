ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.
