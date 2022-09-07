ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair

CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
CHARLOTTE, NC
firstsportz.com

“Thank you, President Biden,” Twitter reacts to 2023 North Wilkesboro Speedway’s return to NASCAR as the hosts of the 2023 All-Star race

NASCAR has made an exciting announcement that will make both old and new fans of the sport excited about it. The North Wilkesboro Speedway is making a comeback to the NASCAR cup schedule after it was stricken out of the series schedule back in 1996 after the organization was found not fancy enough to be in series at the pinnacle of the sports fame.
NORTH TOWNSHIP, IN
WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 4 (Part 1)

WILKESBORO, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 4 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. East Wilkes 36, Wilkes Central 16. Thomasville 26, Forbush 13. South Iredell 7, East Forsyth 59.
WILKESBORO, NC
fsrmagazine.com

Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
CORNELIUS, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville

Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3. 220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A. Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A. Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Harris...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Furniture Today

Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?

MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
MORGANTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church

Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman. The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1. Last...
TROUTMAN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10

Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
MORGANTON, NC
