thecharlotteweekly.com
Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
4 Reasons Why Moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro Is 1 of NASCAR’s All-Time Best Decisions
While NASCAR has made its fair share of questionable choice, moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro is perfect. The post 4 Reasons Why Moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro Is 1 of NASCAR’s All-Time Best Decisions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
firstsportz.com
“Thank you, President Biden,” Twitter reacts to 2023 North Wilkesboro Speedway’s return to NASCAR as the hosts of the 2023 All-Star race
NASCAR has made an exciting announcement that will make both old and new fans of the sport excited about it. The North Wilkesboro Speedway is making a comeback to the NASCAR cup schedule after it was stricken out of the series schedule back in 1996 after the organization was found not fancy enough to be in series at the pinnacle of the sports fame.
WBTV
Excitement growing after NASCAR announces return to North Wilkesboro
The game can be watched on WBTV, but for those who are going to the game, there are some important reminders. Big Deal! NASCAR All-Star Race coming to North Wilkesboro in 2023. The 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race will take place on May 21. It’s part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.
Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
WXII 12
High School Playbook Week 4 (Part 1)
WILKESBORO, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 4 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. East Wilkes 36, Wilkes Central 16. Thomasville 26, Forbush 13. South Iredell 7, East Forsyth 59.
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Appalachian State shocks Texas AM
Check out photos from the Mountaineers’ big win over the Aggies, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3. 220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A. Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A. Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Harris...
WBTV
Journey tribute band to headline Rockin’ the Burg concert in Harrisburg on Saturday
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their next Rockin’ The Burg Concert of the season on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park. Departure “Journey Tribute” - is performing live on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage. Local...
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
Furniture Today
Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?
MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
Statesville Record & Landmark
6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church
Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman. The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1. Last...
Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
WXII 12
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
focusnewspaper.com
Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10
Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
Speedway Digest
