We’re heading to the hills today on the 30th Ever Radio Revue, to meet a man who moved to Moab, Utah in large part because of the existence of KZMU Moab community radio. We’ll take the station wagon up to visit: specifically the Studebaker Conestoga, and banjo our way through the boonies and over the ol’ Amarillo Highway to have afternoon tea with Professor Purple, also known as Richard Schwartz, the mastermind behind a show that can only be described as “neo insurgent, left wing, alterna-twang, multi-ethnic, North American, hillbilly honky tonkin’ music!”

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO