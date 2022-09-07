The worst case scenario happened for certain interests in North Dakota. The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled there was enough valid signatures to have term limits on the November ballot. When word got out on the measure, which I think will pass in the fall, I started thinking about the lobbyists that will invest against it. They’ve already invested in and helped elect many of the current Republicans, and they know exactly who they are and what they’ll do.

