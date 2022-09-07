Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Everyone hates being unemployed
The worst case scenario happened for certain interests in North Dakota. The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled there was enough valid signatures to have term limits on the November ballot. When word got out on the measure, which I think will pass in the fall, I started thinking about the lobbyists that will invest against it. They’ve already invested in and helped elect many of the current Republicans, and they know exactly who they are and what they’ll do.
kfgo.com
Rain helps California firefighters combat blaze, ends brutal heat wave
(Reuters) – A tropical storm off the Pacific Coast brought cooler temperatures and much needed rain to Southern California on Saturday, ending a scorching heat wave and easing fears that a massive wildfire could threaten more residents. Officials had warned that high winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm...
kfgo.com
Jury rules that St. Paul man should receive $56 million in negligence lawsuit
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million...
kfgo.com
St. Cloud man accused of swinging a machete at a group of people
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A St. Cloud man is accused of swinging a machete at a group of people after they confronted him about stealing. Police were called to the 1300 block of 16th Avenue South in St. Cloud just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on a knife complaint. Officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.
Comments / 0