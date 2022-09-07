ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The worst case scenario happened for certain interests in North Dakota. The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled there was enough valid signatures to have term limits on the November ballot. When word got out on the measure, which I think will pass in the fall, I started thinking about the lobbyists that will invest against it. They’ve already invested in and helped elect many of the current Republicans, and they know exactly who they are and what they’ll do.
Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.

