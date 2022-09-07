ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Beyoncé’s Iced Out In Tiffany & Co.’s New “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” Campaign

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvhRw_0hleoCl500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNFM6_0hleoCl500

Source: Mason Poole / Tiffany & Co.

T iffany & Co. hit the re-up button with Beyoncé .

The historic American luxury brand has inked another partnership with the Queen for its “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign, which launched this month through a new video.

The 16-second clip finds Beyoncé giving retro vibes while taping herself with an old-school video camera, stunting in front of a wall of old TVs, and close-ups of the gold jewelry while outfitted with a metallic trench coat to match. Stacks of the brand’s bangles can be seen on her arms with different pieces from the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot, and the new Tiffany Lock collections.

“Summer Renaissance” from her highly touted recent dance album, Renaissance , plays in the background for full-on Studio 54-era inspiration. However, the video may only be a taste of what’s to come, as an entire film centered around the album is set to release later this fall with choreography done by Emmy-nominated director and dancer Fatima Robinson.

Bey is happy to work with the brand again to exemplify the meaning behind the classic jewelry brand– which is always love.

“I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” says Beyoncé in the press release .

Alexandre Arnault , Tiffany’s Executive Vice President of product and communications, hammers home the importance of self-love in the new campaign saying, “An exploration of fearless creativity. “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance. Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

The first time the two mega brands connected was in 2021 for the “About Love” campaign, which also featured Jay-Z as Bey became the first Black woman to wear the Tiffany Yellow Diamond.

The partnership didn’t just yield luxe jewelry but also philanthropy with the backing of Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD and Hov’s Shawn Carter Foundation for the About Love Scholarship Foundation.

With a focus on HBCU s, Tiffany’s pledged $2 million to over 60 students at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio to make their dream of education come to fruition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wgbyn_0hleoCl500

Source: Mason Poole / Tiffany & Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqdcJ_0hleoCl500

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyonce ‘Loses Herself In Love’ and Drips In Jewels for a New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Featuring Metallic Costuming and Sculpture-Like Platforms

Beyonce gets glam in a new campaign with Tiffany & Co. entitled “Lose Yourself In Love.” The iconic luxury jewelry brand released three short videos, along with images, to their Instagram today of the “Break My Soul” songstress showing off her modeling skills decked out in the collaborative jewelry collection. This is the second time “Queen B” has worked with the LVMH owned accessories company, appearing in a film entitled “About Love” with her husband and rapper Jay-Z last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) Set to “Summer Renaissance,” an upbeat track from her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!

Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield slammed for Shein look-alike clothing line

Shein by Shereé? The second coming of Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has been marred by comparisons to the fast-fashion brand.  Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points.  “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another.  One fan even lambasted Whitfield for...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Fatima Robinson
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tiffany And Co#Lose Yourself#Norfolk State University#Iced Out#Tiffany Co#American#Renaissance#Tiffany
WWD

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon.  On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended the after party to Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day.  Jackson was honored...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap

Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
shefinds

Fans Think Nicholas Cage Looks 'Unrecognizable' With His Fiery New Red Hair

Nicholas Cage just debuted a fiery new hair color, making some fans do a double take! The National Treasure alum, 58, stepped out last week with newly-dyed locks, and caused quite the stir on Twitter, where some users dubbed him “unrecognizable” as others praised his “bold,” “stylish” and “eccentric” choice of hue. (We have to admit, he somehow pulls it off!)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy