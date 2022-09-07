50 Cent And The Game Trade Shots After Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Emmy

It seems one of Hip-Hop’s most infamous beefs is back on. 50 Cent and The Game recently traded shots over the Super Bowl Halftime Show winning an Emmy Award.

As per Complex the former G-Unit soldiers are once again on opposite sides. Last week the memorable performance, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, won three awards at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. The wins included Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety. After it was announced 50 took to social media to humbly brag. “I just won my Emmy award [clapping emojis] for the super bowl half time show. LOL,” he wrote. From there, 50 sent stray shots at the Game, posting and deleting a pic of the Compton rapper with a caption that read, “No caption needed.”

It seems he couldn’t not resist the prime opportunity to be petty. In signature fashion he took this time to take a shot at his former signee by posting a photo of Game with the caption reading “No caption needed.” The “One Blood” rapper quick shot back with his own post featuring the infamous and super zesty photo of Fif wearing a sleeveless shirt and his tie floating in mid air. “No caption needed “#SpicyAssN***a #whatYoEyeBrowDoin? #yoTieBlowingInTheWindLol” he wrote. Later on that day Curtis responded with his historic laughing GIF from Entourage . “Oh no, i’m sorry you don’t get one. “Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL.”

You can view all the spicy hot takes below.

