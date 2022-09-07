Ryan Seacrest Reveals He Turned Down Hosting ‘Family Feud’ 20 Years Ago

What could have been! Ryan Seacrest revealed he was offered the gig to host Family Feud , but held out instead for another job we're all now very familiar with.

"20 years ago I auditioned to host Family Feud ," Seacrest shared on-air. "I got offered the job and I passed because I had an audition the next week for a singing show and If I did the Feud , I couldn’t host the singing show and the singing show was called American Idol. ”

Seacrest added the timing was just a week or so between finding out about securing Idol, which he's been hosting now for 20 seasons.

Listen back to the full story here for more: