Ryan Seacrest Reveals He Turned Down Hosting ‘Family Feud’ 20 Years Ago

 3 days ago
What could have been! Ryan Seacrest revealed he was offered the gig to host Family Feud , but held out instead for another job we're all now very familiar with.

"20 years ago I auditioned to host Family Feud ," Seacrest shared on-air. "I got offered the job and I passed because I had an audition the next week for a singing show and If I did the Feud , I couldn’t host the singing show and the singing show was called American Idol.

Seacrest added the timing was just a week or so between finding out about securing Idol, which he's been hosting now for 20 seasons.

Listen back to the full story here for more:

