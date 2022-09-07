POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be providing the COVID-19 Bivalent Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older, and the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.

