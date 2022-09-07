ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 618 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 618 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Two and a Half Fire 500 acres and growing

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management reports the Two and a Half Fire was reported to Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire is currently 500 acres and growing. Resources from BIA, BLM, Forest Service, Madison County, Fort Hall Fire...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

IDL ramps up wildfire investigation, suspected arsonists arrested

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) in collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and law enforcement on alleged arson fires recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Billings, MT
City
Havre, MT
State
Nebraska State
kidnewsradio.com

Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters available at SIPH

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be providing the COVID-19 Bivalent Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older, and the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy