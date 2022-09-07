Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 618 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 618 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March...
Two and a Half Fire 500 acres and growing
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management reports the Two and a Half Fire was reported to Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire is currently 500 acres and growing. Resources from BIA, BLM, Forest Service, Madison County, Fort Hall Fire...
IDL ramps up wildfire investigation, suspected arsonists arrested
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) in collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and law enforcement on alleged arson fires recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple...
Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Power and Oneida Counties
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory. The Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Power and Oneida Counties has been issued because of wildfire smoke. DEQ officials say the air quality is currently in...
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters available at SIPH
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be providing the COVID-19 Bivalent Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older, and the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.
