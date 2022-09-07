ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How Will Hurricane Earl Affect Maine And New Hampshire?

Considering the Atlantic Hurricane Season gets kicked off in June, it really has been a very quiet season. Until the last few weeks, we have not really mentioned anything about hurricanes, or even tropical storms. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing about a few different storms....
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States

Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
Is Maine Lobster Fishing Endangering Our Sea-Life?

According to US News, some vendors in Maine are removing lobster from their menus. Why? Well, one conservation group says that fishing for lobster is putting rare whales at risk. As they say, the whales can suffer pain and even death by getting caught up in the fishing gear that...
10 Celebrities You’re Most Likely to Encounter in New Hampshire

Have you ever spotted a celebrity out in the wild? I feel like they are always so much smaller in person than they look on TV!. One time, I was visiting my sister-in-law when she was attending NYU. We were eating brunch at this awesome Ukrainian restaurant that is pretty well-known in the East Village and also open 24 hours a day. Anyway, I'm eating brunch at a table outside when all of a sudden I spot DEBRA MESSING (aka Grace from Will & Grace). She looks me dead in the eyes and I immediately stopped talking which, as you know, is rare.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
Here Are BeerAdvocate’s Top 20 Rated Maine Craft Beers

Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Do Mainers Have to Worry About a Turkey Shortage for Thanksgiving?

I have heard it through the grapevine that their is a shortage on turkey currently. So it got me thinking of what we're going to do for the holidays this year. It makes sense. Due to the pandemic, we've had some distribution and delivery problems. I remember I ordered a package during the pandemic and it didn't come for 2 months.
These Are the 20 Most Under-the-Radar Restaurants in New Hampshire

Have you ever said this sentence, "wait, you have never eaten there?!" You know what I am talking about. The hole in the wall restaurant that you love but no one else knows of it. The restaurant 20 miles away from everything but has the BEST food. Or even the restaurant just off the beaten path that not enough people go to.
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

