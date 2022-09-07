Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diegans push for passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act
After 20 years, the Biden Administration had decided it was time to leave Afghanistan and though about 120,000 people were able to get out, many more were left behind. A lot of them were people who helped the United States in one way or another during the war. Now, a local nonprofit is working to help bring.
Washington Examiner
San Diego teacher defines 'fascist' to class as 'whites,' 'heterosexuals,' and 'Christians'
EXCLUSIVE — A teacher from Madison High School in San Diego claimed fascists are synonymous with the "modern-day Republican Party" and "white, Christian, heterosexuals," according to a student at the school. Speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, the high school student detailed the teacher's unhinged definition of a "fascist."
The result of Mayor Gloria’s push to police homelessness? Zero convictions
For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
eastcountymagazine.org
EIGHT-STORY REZONING PLAN TURNED DOWN BY LA MESA PLANNERS; CITY COUNCIL MAY HEAR APPEAL
Height and density changes currently proposed would “not be in best interest of the city,” planning commissioners found. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) — Since 2018, Reza Paydar, the property owner of the palm-studded San Diego RV Resort in La Mesa, has been attempting to change the City’s zoning of the land so that apartment buildings can replace the RV park. The buildings would be among the largest La Mesa has ever seen.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY REQUIRES REMOVAL OF GUN FROM SIGN ON PUBLIC LAND AFTER CITIZEN’S COMPLAINT
September 7, 2022 (Lakeside) – A Lakeside resident was startled to see the number 45 and a gun image with flag on a sign outside a Boy Scout meeting house on public property at Lindo Lake County Park. “It looks like a Trump flag on the back of a...
kusi.com
Poway Mayor Steve Vaus: I’ve been against SANDAG’s mileage tax since the beginning
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Means to fund the new transportation plan have been widely debated, and the leaders...
San Diego’s OAN: Smartmatic Libel Suit Aims to Destroy Principles of Free Speech
Staking out a First Amendment defense, the owners of San Diego-based One America News have finally responded to a multibillion-dollar lawsuit by voting-tech company Smartmatic. “This lawsuit is a dangerous attempt to destroy not just an independent, family-run media company, but the principles of free speech and a free press...
KPBS
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
Coast News
iPalpiti to leave Encinitas after ‘mistreatment’ by city’s arts administrator
ENCINITAS —The iPalpiti Festival, an international classical music event, is leaving the city of Encinitas and suspending the popular Music by the Sea event due to alleged mistreatment of program organizers and musicians by the city’s staff and newly-appointed arts administrator. Director Laura Schmieder informed city leaders the...
oc-breeze.com
Two men sentenced to prison for participating in nationwide grandparent scam
Timothy Ingram of North Hollywood, California, and Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced in federal court to significant prison terms – nine years and two years in prison, respectively – for their roles in a large-scale criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle about $2 million from more than 70 elderly victims across the nation. Ten elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
KPBS
Gun shop owner convicted of firearms sales involving former San Diego County Sheriff's deputy
A San Diego gun store owner was convicted by a federal jury this week of assisting former San Diego County Sheriff's Captain Marco Garmo in his side business of unlawful firearms sales. Giovanni "Gio" Tilotta, 41, owner of Honey Badger Firearms in Kearny Mesa, was found guilty Thursday of three...
Prosecutors Score Rare Conviction of Gun Store Owner in Ex-Sheriff Captain’s Scheme to Sell Firearms
A federal jury has convicted a local gun store owner of assisting former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain Marco Garmo in his side business selling unlawful firearms. Giovanni “Gio” Tilotta, 41, owner of Honey Badger Firearms in Kearny Mesa, was found guilty Thursday of three felonies. The...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides
When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
kusi.com
SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
KPBS
Who should get the new COVID booster and when?
A new version of the COVID booster has been approved, but getting it is still a challenge. KPBS reporter John Carroll has an update. A call from the Biden Administration Wednesday morning was made for most people to get the new COVID-19 booster. “We expect millions of people to get...
kusi.com
Councilmember Stephen Whitburn explains why old Central Library needs to be converted into homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has begun initial work to use a portion of the long-vacant old Central Library to shelter homeless residents. The former downtown library has sat empty for nine years and during that time, advocates have questioned whether the building often surrounded by homeless camps could become a shelter.
Voiceof San Diego
What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside
For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
Valley Roadrunner
Terra-Gen may help keep VC from blackouts
As our cell phones are constantly hit by Flex Alerts this week, the fact that Valley Center has the Terra-Gen 140 megawatts on-line to provide up to four hours of electricity during times of stress on the power grid might make a difference. The Roadrunner asked Terra-Gen if the 140...
