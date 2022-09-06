Read full article on original website
Smithonian
People are ‘Hunting’ Invasive Spotted Lanternflies—And You Should, Too
In 2014, swarms of white, red and black speckled bugs showed up around Pennsylvania. Eight years later, sightings of these insects have been reported in over a dozen other states. Spotted lanternflies, native to China and southeast Asia, are a voracious and quickly spreading threat to plants. Now, scientists and local governments are asking people to kill these invasive bugs on sight.
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
IGN
Sea of Trees
Sea of Trees is the first area of the Thymesia story mode. It is effectively a giant tree village, made up of shacks and platforms strung together with rickety bridges and ladders. Check out our walkthrough for the Sea of Trees below:. Sea of Trees Walkthrough. Start by activating the...
The hot summer has taken its toll. Luckily, some plants know how to stand their ground
My garden in Birmingham started its long unravelling early this year. The heat and lack of rain meant autumn was felt in early August. It was my last month in this garden and all those muted yellows and browns, the straw-blond stems and bleached seedheads seems to be saying, “If you’re off, so are we.” I longed for summer to linger a bit longer so I had more time for goodbyes. But isn’t that always the way?
Fast Company
This new vertical farm is growing towering racks of mycelium for fungi-based bacon
If all living organisms on Earth evolved from a single cell 3.5 billion years ago, it stands to reason that they’re a lot alike. And, scientists have noted that fungi are characteristically even closer to animals than plants—which helps Eben Bayer, cofounder and CEO of MyForest Foods, argue that fungi are the better meat substitute. “Mycelium is basically an inside-out animal,” he says. “Mushrooms are quite fleshy, so they really have a lot of the characteristics that you find in an animal, unlike plants.”
The Woodland Plant That Needs No Sunlight
It looks like a mushroom but is actually a flowering plant. It is nearly translucent and contains no chlorophyll. It needs no sunlight to survive. So, what is this strange plant found in almost every state in the USA? Chances are, you've never seen or heard of this mysterious plant - but it may be growing in a dark shady spot near you!
Country diary: A big fish in a dried-up river
So slow is the flow of our spring-fed river that a solid mat of duckweed has clogged the bend, leaving the impression that the current has ceased altogether. In the water under a footbridge, waving fronds and cabbage-like scrunched leaves wave no more, but there is anything but stillness here – shoal upon shoal of fish, partitioned both by species and size, plait and dart with purposeful randomness over the bricks and stones of an algae-coated riverbed.
Phys.org
Blueberries and their pollinators aren't native to South Africa but local honey bees can help
Next time you see a bee hovering around a fruit tree, you're probably witnessing pollination in action. Pollination is what enables a plant to produce seeds and fruit—and, as research has shown, pollination by insects can greatly improve the quality and quantity of fruit produced. There's mounting evidence of...
Here’s the Name for Those Tiny Red Bugs That Pop Up Periodically
You know them by their size (smaller than a pinhead) and their color (bright red). You see them every once in a while crawling across the back of your hand, or on the kitchen countertop. But what exactly are these little guys?. Welp, they are clover mites. Learn more about...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Mustard Pest Control
Fun fact! Mustard can be used as a cover crop to suppress soil born pests. When mustard plants that are still green are incorporated into soil and decomposition starts, glucosinolates are released. It is the breakdown products of these glucosinolates that are thought to have biofumigant properties. Mustard can be...
