Ambler, PA

News 12

WILD VIDEO: Llama escapes enclosure at farm in Easton

A llama escaped from its enclosure and ran wild Saturday morning on an Easton farm, according to video provided by a News 12 viewer. Heather Austrie, a social media content creator, witnessed the llama run extremely close to patrons who were visiting Silverman's Farm in Easton. She told News 12...
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Threat Closes Middle School In Lehigh County

A Lehigh County school district canceled classes Thursday, Sept. 8 after a threat was made against a middle school, according to various news reports. In an email announcement to the school district, Superintendent Dr. Mark Madson said the message, received Wednesday, Sept. 7, threatened the students and staff at Orefield Middle School.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Pennsylvania labor shortage affects local restaurants

Jenny’s Kuali, which will close at the end of this month, has been hit particularly hard by the labor shortage — and they are not alone. Like many restaurant owners, Jenny Lim, who owns the restaurant with her husband Roy, said it has become too difficult to keep workers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

Phatso’s Bakery Serving Sweetness in Chester for Nearly 22 Years

Phatso’s Bakery is a staple in the Chester community. They’ve been open for 21 years and are excited to celebrate their 22nd anniversary very soon. The bakers start work before the sun comes up to ensure each customer gets their goods as fresh as possible. But make sure you get there early, because they will sell out!
CHESTER, PA
wdac.com

Drug Task Force Nabs Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man has been charged with dealing fentanyl and marijuana as a result of a search and seizure by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. 36-year-old Chauncey Martin-Perry of Manheim Township was arrested September 1 after the Drug Task Force received information he was in possession of illegal narcotics at two storage units and his residence. Search warrants conducted at those locations resulted in confiscations of 3,472 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and about $55,000 in cash. Martin-Perry was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler and held on $100,000 bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

