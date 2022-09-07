ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Newcastle ‘keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos but face £30m fight with PSG for midfielder

NEWCASTLE are keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos, according to reports. But the mega-rich Toon face competition from big hitters Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the £30million-rated midfielder. According to inews, the Magpies are very interested in landing the exciting 18-year-old midfielder. And they feel their strong links...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy