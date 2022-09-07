ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

jcitytimes.com

Jersey City no Exception as State Teacher-Student Diversity Gap Widens

Even in Jersey City, more than half the teachers there are white, compared to just 15% of students. From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At her elementary school in West Milford, she said teachers brushed it off as harmless kid behavior.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
insidernj.com

An Unbroken District Called Brotherhood

Pitted against each other by the political machine, Ronald L. Rice and Ralph Caputo found an enduring friendship born of a Newark age suffered and mutually shouldered. Belleville’s Caputo occupied the organization’s LD28 slate in 2007, headed by D. Bilal Beasley, Caputo’s friend and fellow commissioner. The...
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Bergen Square Day Returns to Journal Square This Weekend

Hoboken + Jersey City are home to so many annual local activities — and this weekend marks another (albeit newer) tradition. This Saturday, September 10th from 12:00PM until 6:00PM is the 3rd annual Bergen Square Day Festival. It will be held in Journal Square at the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Academy Street, and it will include all of the family-friendly fun you’d expect from this bustling historic Journal Square community. Read on to learn all about Bergen Square Day Festival, happening this Saturday in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
METUCHEN, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
baristanet.com

What You Need To Know: Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree This Saturday!

Tomorrow is the big day and the weather looks amazing for the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Grand Finale Downtown Jamboree! Get some sleep tonight because there is a full day of events, three stages featuring internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent, more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors, an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone for families — and at the very end — an after party!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored.  […]
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

4 days into new school year, N.J.’s largest district ditches mask mandate

The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th,” the district’s spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
NEWARK, NJ
Renna Media

Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival

Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
EDISON, NJ

