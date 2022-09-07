Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City no Exception as State Teacher-Student Diversity Gap Widens
Even in Jersey City, more than half the teachers there are white, compared to just 15% of students. From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At her elementary school in West Milford, she said teachers brushed it off as harmless kid behavior.
This NJ diner is one of the best in the entire country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner. Two, many are open 24/7. And three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the East Coast.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
New Jersey Globe
MaryAnne DeFuccio, mother and daughter of N.J. lawmakers, dies at 79
MaryAnne DeFuccio, the mother of Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio (R-Upper Saddle River) and the daughter of the late State Sen. William F. Kelly (D-Jersey City), died on September 9. She was 79. She grew up as one of nine children of Bill and Cathleen Kelly. Her father spent 16 years in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insidernj.com
An Unbroken District Called Brotherhood
Pitted against each other by the political machine, Ronald L. Rice and Ralph Caputo found an enduring friendship born of a Newark age suffered and mutually shouldered. Belleville’s Caputo occupied the organization’s LD28 slate in 2007, headed by D. Bilal Beasley, Caputo’s friend and fellow commissioner. The...
hobokengirl.com
Bergen Square Day Returns to Journal Square This Weekend
Hoboken + Jersey City are home to so many annual local activities — and this weekend marks another (albeit newer) tradition. This Saturday, September 10th from 12:00PM until 6:00PM is the 3rd annual Bergen Square Day Festival. It will be held in Journal Square at the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Academy Street, and it will include all of the family-friendly fun you’d expect from this bustling historic Journal Square community. Read on to learn all about Bergen Square Day Festival, happening this Saturday in Jersey City.
News 12
Spotlight New Jersey: YMCA of Newark & Vicinity flea market to help fire victims
The YMCA of Newark & Vicinity is trying to help families affected by a fire that affected 45 residents. Della Crews welcomed Mabel Elmore, vice president of Housing and Social Responsibility, and Erica Williams, the group’s activity coordinator. They discussed how the community can help the victims.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop
Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State
The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City residents again ask Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign at council meeting
The Jersey City Council meeting again went over five hours last night, with 29 people again asking for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign during the two-and-a-half hour public portion. Nick Zurawski, who also spoke at the August council meeting, again called on DeGise to step down, being highly critical of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State agency approves new public schools for Jersey City, West New York
Jersey City and West New York have been approved for new schools to ease overcrowding, officials with the state agency that funds new schools for the 31 neediest districts announced. The West New York school district will get a preK -through-Grade 5 school that could accommodate 500 students, while Jersey...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
baristanet.com
What You Need To Know: Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree This Saturday!
Tomorrow is the big day and the weather looks amazing for the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Grand Finale Downtown Jamboree! Get some sleep tonight because there is a full day of events, three stages featuring internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent, more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors, an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone for families — and at the very end — an after party!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored. […]
4 days into new school year, N.J.’s largest district ditches mask mandate
The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th,” the district’s spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
Renna Media
Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival
Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
Comments / 0