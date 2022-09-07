ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does John Kreese Manage to Come out on Top in Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. We don't know about you, but John Kreese (Martin Kove) is a villain we love to hate. The deranged karate sensei continues to be a massive pain in the neck in Cobra Kai, but we can't help but become entranced any time he appears on our screen. However, with the recent release of Season 5, fans will be shocked to know that Kreese has a smaller role than in previous installments.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Hulu's Sexy New Drama Series 'Tell Me Lies' Is Set on the East Coast — Was It Filmed There?

Based on author Carola Lovering's twisty 2018 novel of the same name, Meaghan Oppenheimer's Hulu series Tell Me Lies tells the unbearably toxic love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as it unfolds over the course of eight years. Was it love at first sight? Perhaps, as the two ill-fated lovebirds are shown locking eyes on their college campus circa 2007.
Kim Kardashian Has Bleached Her Eyebrows, and the Internet Has Lots of Feelings

Few celebrities are capable of stirring up more internet controversy than Kim Kardashian, and she's managed to do it again. In a recent photo shoot for Interview Magazine, the features of hers that usually get the most attention were being overshadowed by her eyebrows, which she seems to have bleached. After seeing the bleached eyebrows, the internet almost immediately had thoughts and feelings to express.
The Red Witch Melisandre Could Return in 'House of the Dragon'

The worlds of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are full of interesting characters, so viewers never really know who is going to arrive on the scene. One of these characters is the Red Witch, Melisandre, who was portrayed by actress Carice Van Houten in Game of Thrones. Melisandre was responsible for many plot points, including a shadow baby and reviving Jon Snow from the grave.
Why Is the Casting for 'The Rings of Power' Causing Controversy?

Wait, why is a fantasy show about elves, dwarves, and evil orcs causing major controversy on the internet? Is it because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show ever made? Are fans upset over plot changes made from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels? The fact that Princess Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) beard isn't as prominent as her male dwarf counterparts'?
Terry Silver Wants to Take 'Cobra Kai' Global via the Sekai Taikai Karate Tournament

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. Let's face it — Netflix has been having quite a stressful year; however, with the return of fan-favorite shows Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, the streaming service appears to be back at the top, and we couldn't be more excited. On that note, we're here to talk about the critically acclaimed martial arts dramedy that just returned to the platform for Season 5.
'Monarch' Is Larger-Than-Life, but Is It Based in Reality?

It's been some time now since 20th Century Fox was acquired by the Walt Disney Corporation. Ever since that merger was announced, the former has not fully owned any the new original content that is has created — that is, until now. Article continues below advertisement. Indeed, Fox is...
'Star Trek' Star and Arguably "Best Chris" Chris Pine Is Worth a Lot

Actor Chris Pine is known for his "Jolly Rancher blue" eyes and his propensity for flip phones, but to most, he's better known as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series. The actor is known for his work in films such as The Princess Diaries 2, Wonder Woman, Don't Worry Darling, and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, but for all of his high-profile film roles, what is his net worth?
