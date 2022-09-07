Read full article on original website
Kyle Shares an Update on His Life After 'Love Is Blind': "I've Never Wanted to Get Married More" (EXCLUSIVE)
When Kyle Abrams signed up for Love Is Blind at the behest of his mom and sister, he never imagined his life would be, in the words of Will Smith, flip-turned upside down. But that's exactly what happened when Season 2 premiered on Netflix and he found unexpected reality TV fame. And maybe, just maybe, true love?
Does John Kreese Manage to Come out on Top in Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai'? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. We don't know about you, but John Kreese (Martin Kove) is a villain we love to hate. The deranged karate sensei continues to be a massive pain in the neck in Cobra Kai, but we can't help but become entranced any time he appears on our screen. However, with the recent release of Season 5, fans will be shocked to know that Kreese has a smaller role than in previous installments.
Is 'Barbarian' Star Georgina Campbell Currently Single? She Was Rumored to Be Dating a Musician
It looks like 2022 is the year of horror movies. There have been countless scary movies released over the last few months that have garnered tons of attention. Barbarian is another 2022 horror movie, and it also fits into the mystery genre. It’s about a young woman who realizes the rental home she booked is already taken by someone else.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Gianni DeCenzo Talks Demetri's Journey, Guest Stars, and More (EXCLUSIVE)
After frenemies Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence are forced to close their respective dojos — Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang — due to losing the All-Valley Tournament to Cobra Kai, Season 5 of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai will follow the duo as they work together to take down their greatest opponent, Terry Silver.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Hulu's Sexy New Drama Series 'Tell Me Lies' Is Set on the East Coast — Was It Filmed There?
Based on author Carola Lovering's twisty 2018 novel of the same name, Meaghan Oppenheimer's Hulu series Tell Me Lies tells the unbearably toxic love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as it unfolds over the course of eight years. Was it love at first sight? Perhaps, as the two ill-fated lovebirds are shown locking eyes on their college campus circa 2007.
Kim Kardashian Has Bleached Her Eyebrows, and the Internet Has Lots of Feelings
Few celebrities are capable of stirring up more internet controversy than Kim Kardashian, and she's managed to do it again. In a recent photo shoot for Interview Magazine, the features of hers that usually get the most attention were being overshadowed by her eyebrows, which she seems to have bleached. After seeing the bleached eyebrows, the internet almost immediately had thoughts and feelings to express.
King Charles Loved Camilla Before Princess Diana — Why Didn’t He Marry Her First?
It’s no secret that the royal family has endured a few scandals for as long as they’ve been in the public eye. However, King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles’ love affair is one royal family followers still discuss today. The new king and his queen consort...
Michael Left the 'Big Brother' House Speechless After His Exit
There are multiple ways to play Big Brother. And it just so happens that Season 24's Michael Bruner played the wrong way. At least, when it comes to being seen as a threat to his fellow houseguests. He was evicted in the Sept. 8 episode after he broke the record...
The Red Witch Melisandre Could Return in 'House of the Dragon'
The worlds of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are full of interesting characters, so viewers never really know who is going to arrive on the scene. One of these characters is the Red Witch, Melisandre, who was portrayed by actress Carice Van Houten in Game of Thrones. Melisandre was responsible for many plot points, including a shadow baby and reviving Jon Snow from the grave.
Rick Harrison's Current Relationship With His Mother Is Far From Ideal
If you've ever watched , it's hard to not know who Rick Harrison is. The de-facto leader of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas has become a reality show icon over the years thanks to his quick wit, historical knowledge, and fan-favorite personality. Article continues...
‘Monarch’ Star Anna Friel Once Declined a Record Contract From Simon Cowell
If you know her from the ABC comedy-drama Pushing Daisies or the ITV drama Marcella, you might be surprised to learn that Anna Friel can sing. And yes, that’s actually her singing in the new Fox series Monarch, premiering tonight, Sunday, Sept. 11, after the NFL’s Packers-Vikings game.
Rian Johnson unpeels ‘Glass Onion,’ his ‘Knives Out’ sequel
TORONTO (AP) — Three years after premiering “Knives Out” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rian Johnson returned to the scene of the crime to debut his much-anticipated whodunit sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. When Johnson introduced the film to the eager Princess of...
Why Is the Casting for 'The Rings of Power' Causing Controversy?
Wait, why is a fantasy show about elves, dwarves, and evil orcs causing major controversy on the internet? Is it because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show ever made? Are fans upset over plot changes made from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels? The fact that Princess Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) beard isn't as prominent as her male dwarf counterparts'?
Terry Silver Wants to Take 'Cobra Kai' Global via the Sekai Taikai Karate Tournament
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. Let's face it — Netflix has been having quite a stressful year; however, with the return of fan-favorite shows Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, the streaming service appears to be back at the top, and we couldn't be more excited. On that note, we're here to talk about the critically acclaimed martial arts dramedy that just returned to the platform for Season 5.
'Monarch' Is Larger-Than-Life, but Is It Based in Reality?
It's been some time now since 20th Century Fox was acquired by the Walt Disney Corporation. Ever since that merger was announced, the former has not fully owned any the new original content that is has created — that is, until now. Article continues below advertisement. Indeed, Fox is...
'Star Trek' Star and Arguably "Best Chris" Chris Pine Is Worth a Lot
Actor Chris Pine is known for his "Jolly Rancher blue" eyes and his propensity for flip phones, but to most, he's better known as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series. The actor is known for his work in films such as The Princess Diaries 2, Wonder Woman, Don't Worry Darling, and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, but for all of his high-profile film roles, what is his net worth?
Did 'The Rings of Power' Introduce a New Sauron Candidate in the Form of Adar?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Episode 3 on Prime Video. The hunt for Sauron continues in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3. Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) has been captured by the orcs. They force the elf or other captors into slave labor.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Is No Longer on NBC — Here’s Where to Watch It Now
In 1965, NBC first aired its long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. For nearly six decades, the series has explored the twists, turns, love stories, and heartbreaks in the fictional town of Salem, Ill. Days of Our Lives has also maintained its solid fan base as new shows began airing on the network.
