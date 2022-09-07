ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
MarketRealist

New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan Is Worth Millions

On Sept. 1, Starbucks has hired Laxman Narasimhan to be its next CEO. Narasimhan has spent the last three years as the CEO of Reckitt, a multinational consumer health, hygiene, and nutrition company based in the U.K. Article continues below advertisement. What is Narasimhan's net worth? Here's everything we know...
The Associated Press

BJ’s Wholesale Club Reveals its List of Top 10 Toys for the Holiday Season

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced its list of Top 10 Toys for the 2022 holiday season. This highly curated list includes exclusive offerings found only at BJ’s, hot picks from leading and beloved brands, and must-have toys that are sure to be favorites on the wish lists of kids of all ages! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005441/en/ Mine2Design Nail Art Studio with Unicorn Nail Dryer
Shape Magazine

TikTokers Found Olaplex Dupes at Aldi — Here's What a Trichologist Thinks

If you have color-treated hair, you're probably familiar with Olaplex — a hair-care brand known for its professional-grade hair-strengthening products that help revive damaged hair. Hairstylists, celebrities, and shoppers love the popular brand, but here's the catch: It's expensive — $30 for a 3.3-fluid-ounce bottle of product expensive. (See: Billie Eilish Is the Latest Celeb to Use This Famous Hair Serum She Calls 'Amazing' for Colored Strands)
