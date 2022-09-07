Read full article on original website
Homer Jennings Cullifer
Homer Jennings “Sam” Cullifer of Salt Springs, FL, passed away Wednesday 8/31/2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Geneva, Alabama. Sam was in the US Navy from 1947-1966 and was a parachute rigger. He was a US Navy Competitive Shooter and retired as PRC Chief Petty Officer. In retirement, Sam owned multiple successful businesses and enjoyed several occupations.
Gwendolyn B. Hamilton
Gwendolyn B. (Wheat) Hamilton, 95, of Ocala, FL passed on September 2, 2022 at home. An Oklahoma native, she was born on September 26, 1926 to Evert and Goldie (Evans) Wheat. She married T. Edward (Jack) Hamilton on July 1, 1950. They met in California, married in Indiana and moved to Michigan in 1953. Mrs. Hamilton was a successful businesswoman; she and her husband founded Hamilton Products, a manufacturer of nylon and leather products for large and small animals, in their garage in Pontiac, Michigan in 1973. She operated the company after Mr. Hamilton’s death, until she sold Hamilton Products in 2006, at the age of 80. After her retirement from Hamilton Products, she enjoyed traveling and her family.
Jane L. Garrett
Jane L. Garrett, 94, of Ocala passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Jane was a native of Owenton, Kentucky where she had a career in banking until she moved to Ocala in 1961. In the early 1970’s she and her husband opened Garrett Jewelers which served downtown Ocala for many years. Jane enjoyed reading, knitting, and spending time with her family. She also loved being “Mema” to her grandchildren. She was very active in church and especially enjoyed working with children. She was instrumental in starting a successful Mother’s Morning Out program at St. Mark’s Methodist Church in the 1980s.
Mary Elizabeth Pitts
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Fowler Pitts, age 99, of Ocala, FL, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at The Lodge Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Pitts will be held on Sunday, September 11, at 2:00 PM, at the Oak Crest Baptist Church. Rev. Byron Pitts will officiate, and interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM until the service hour on Sunday.
Rainbow Over SW 95th Circle In Ocala
This magnificent rainbow was photographed over SW 9th Circle in Ocala after a storm. Thanks to Carol Shalaew for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
City of Ocala to host community event for building industry professionals
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event later this month for members of the building community. The event will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club, which is located at 3130 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
DOH-Marion, AdventHealth Ocala announce publication of 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment
The Florida Department of Health in Marion County and AdventHealth Ocala recently published the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), providing Marion County residents with a new roadmap to plot their course to better overall health. The document provides a snapshot of the contemporary condition of the general well-being of...
An Evening with Judy Collins at Reilly Arts Center rescheduled to February 5, 2023
An Evening with Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins at the Reilly Arts Center has been rescheduled to February 5, 2023 at 4 p.m. due to an injury. In a press release, the Reilly Arts Center (500 NE 9th Street in Ocala) stated that Judy Collins recently fractured her elbow, and the show that was originally planned for September 17 has been rescheduled. Collins is expected to make a full recovery.
Resident shares thoughts on dog owners, leash law
I am amazed to see people still letting their dogs off the leash to defecate on other people’s properties. I live on the northeast side of Ocala and my neighborhood is nice without an HOA. One of my neighbors takes his two large dogs everyday to the abandoned bank across the street from my home and lets his dogs of the leash to defecate. He has a yard of his own at his house. I cannot imagine what he is thinking.
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
Fordham Early Learning Academy, Ocala Charter Middle School joining free meals program
Students at Fordham Early Learning Academy and Ocala Charter Middle School will now receive free breakfast and lunch meals, joining a list of over 50 school sites in Marion County that are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision initiative. Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) has provided free meals to students...
Marion County reports just over 500 new COVID-19 cases in latest bi-weekly report
The Florida Department of Health’s latest virus summary shows another decease in new COVID-19 cases in Marion County. There were 507 new COVID-19 infections reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 2 to Thursday, September 8, according to the Florida Department of Health’s most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
Marion County commissioners approve master plan for Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park
During their regular meeting that was held earlier this week, Marion County commissioners approved the master plan for the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The master plan, which consists of upgrades and improvements to the park, was drafted in collaboration with county staff from the Veterans Services and Parks and Recreation Departments, the Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation, and the Marion County Veterans Council.
Driver killed, 4 passengers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash near Cannon Farms in Dunnellon
A 27-year-old driver was killed and four passengers were seriously injured after their sedan crashed into a gate and several trees near the intersection of SW 180th Avenue and SW Highway 484 in Dunnellon on Saturday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, the sedan was traveling southbound...
Sunset At Champions Run Luxury RV Resort
Check out this beautiful sunset at Champions Run Luxury RV Resort in Ocala. Thanks to Amber Wolfe Slaga for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
FCC to conduct emergency notification test in Marion County on September 13
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in partnership with local governmental entities, will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system next week. Marion County Emergency Management has announced that the test is expected to take place in Marion County at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13,...
Young Buck Roaming Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area
This young buck was spotted roaming through the Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area in Ocklawaha. Thanks to Theresa Grimes for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
