Jane L. Garrett, 94, of Ocala passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Jane was a native of Owenton, Kentucky where she had a career in banking until she moved to Ocala in 1961. In the early 1970’s she and her husband opened Garrett Jewelers which served downtown Ocala for many years. Jane enjoyed reading, knitting, and spending time with her family. She also loved being “Mema” to her grandchildren. She was very active in church and especially enjoyed working with children. She was instrumental in starting a successful Mother’s Morning Out program at St. Mark’s Methodist Church in the 1980s.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO