Middle East

Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it considered Israeli recent air strikes on civilian infrastructure to be a war crime. A foreign ministry statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids on Tuesday on Aleppo International Airport which damaged the runway and put the site out of service for the second time in a week.
Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
Reports: Senior commander with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria. On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a...
Ukraine's shadow army tracking the Russian troops

Crouched in bushes on the shores of the Dnipro River, two young Ukrainian men dressed in army gear stalked Russian troops through the camera of a remote-controlled drone. Their job is to gather intelligence on Russian troop movements and positions before passing it on to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong

President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
Italy's left insists far-right isn't destined to win vote

Italy’s Democratic Party leader used a rally Tuesday evening to try to galvanize center-left voters, especially young people, trying to confound opinion polls that indicate a right-wing campaign alliance is headed to triumph in this month’s election of a new Parliament.“No destiny is already written,'' former Premier Enrico Letta told a few hundred people in a Rome square. ”We will make a democratic and progressive Italy win" in the Sept. 25 balloting.His chief rival, far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, is intent on becoming the first woman to hold Italy's premiership. As Letta tried to instill confidence among the Democrats' base,...
