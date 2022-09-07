Read full article on original website
Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it considered Israeli recent air strikes on civilian infrastructure to be a war crime. A foreign ministry statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids on Tuesday on Aleppo International Airport which damaged the runway and put the site out of service for the second time in a week.
Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Senior commander with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria. On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a...
Russians on the run: Putin's troops scramble through ditches as Ukrainian missiles rain down in Donetsk
Footage has emerged of Russian soldiers scrambiling for cover as they are targeted by artillery while cowering in trenches as Ukraine's counter-offensive in the south of the country continues. Vladimir Putin's forces are videoed by drones trying to avoid shelling by scrambling through ditches close to Donetsk Airport - which...
Ukraine's shadow army tracking the Russian troops
Crouched in bushes on the shores of the Dnipro River, two young Ukrainian men dressed in army gear stalked Russian troops through the camera of a remote-controlled drone. Their job is to gather intelligence on Russian troop movements and positions before passing it on to the Ukrainian armed forces.
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
US News and World Report
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Putin’s Private Army Accused of Committing Their Most Heinous Massacre Yet
EBAM, Cameroon—It was the “most barbaric” act of violence Nas Ali said he has witnessed since the Central African Republic (CAR) welcomed Russian mercenaries from the infamous Wagner Group, which some have called Vladimir Putin’s “private army,” about four years ago. While having a...
Russian ruling party leader says occupied Ukrainian regions should vote on Nov. 4 on joining Russia
LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Russia’s governing party said on Wednesday that people in occupied regions of Ukraine should vote on Nov. 4 on whether they wanted to become part of Russia.
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
The U.K. Defense Ministry does not believe training exercises launched Thursday by Belarus indicate that the country is preparing for direct war involvement.
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
Russia's Army Has Already Peaked—U.S. Veteran Training Ukraine's Forces
Mozart Group member Erik told Newsweek the Russians "still have teeth" but face a dire situation, particularly in the south of Ukraine.
Ukraine says it downs Russian missiles, UN pushes for nuclear plant's safety
KYIV/VIENNA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces shot down five Russian cruise missiles on Tuesday, most of them in the south, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but he made no mention of a new military success in the east hinted at by officials earlier.
Ukraine-Russia war: Russian forces ‘taken by surprise’ as Ukrainian counter-offensive advances 50km, says UK – live
UK intelligence reports Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns along a narrow front and threaten to take more
Cracks show over Russia as Italy’s far-right alliance heads for election win
Giorgia Meloni, tipped to become PM, backs sanctions while Matteo Salvini says they are bringing Italy to its knees
Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
Italy's left insists far-right isn't destined to win vote
Italy’s Democratic Party leader used a rally Tuesday evening to try to galvanize center-left voters, especially young people, trying to confound opinion polls that indicate a right-wing campaign alliance is headed to triumph in this month’s election of a new Parliament.“No destiny is already written,'' former Premier Enrico Letta told a few hundred people in a Rome square. ”We will make a democratic and progressive Italy win" in the Sept. 25 balloting.His chief rival, far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, is intent on becoming the first woman to hold Italy's premiership. As Letta tried to instill confidence among the Democrats' base,...
Ukraine PM asks EU for missile and air defence, offers gas supplies
BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged the European Union on Monday to supply Kyiv with more weapons and equipment while offering to help out with gas deliveries to reduce the bloc's dependence on Russia.
