Italy’s Democratic Party leader used a rally Tuesday evening to try to galvanize center-left voters, especially young people, trying to confound opinion polls that indicate a right-wing campaign alliance is headed to triumph in this month’s election of a new Parliament.“No destiny is already written,'' former Premier Enrico Letta told a few hundred people in a Rome square. ”We will make a democratic and progressive Italy win" in the Sept. 25 balloting.His chief rival, far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, is intent on becoming the first woman to hold Italy's premiership. As Letta tried to instill confidence among the Democrats' base,...

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO