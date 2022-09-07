The decentralized NFT marketplace functions in a very different way than more familiar centralized options. Trading NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, on centralized marketplaces like OpenSea or Rarible can be painfully slow and unpredictable. When you want to sell an NFT, there may be no buyers. When you want to buy an NFT, the one you want may not be listed for sale or the offer you place on it may elicit no interest. This is unlike trading fungible decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, where you can always buy and sell crypto.

