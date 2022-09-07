Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Up Slightly Despite Fed Chairman's Hawkish Comments
Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) rose in Thursday trading along with traditional risky assets after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell mixed with better-than-expected jobs data increased the probability of tighter monetary policy. During a question-and-answer session held by the Cato Institute on Thursday, Powell reiterated the Fed’s...
Why Traditional Investors May Not Love DAOs
While venture capital’s interest in crypto continues despite the bear market, it might well be undergoing a critical test. Episodes such as the sanctioning of Tornado Cash throw light on the friction between the law of the land and the law of decentralization. While this has caused great debate in the crypto community, it has steadily created deeper concerns among venture investors, albeit quietly. A watershed event occurred (and passed without much fanfare) amidst the contagion, which exemplified these cracks.
Gensler’s Latest Take on Crypto and Securities Rules
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW digs in on the latest speech from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. It appears reasonable, but does the crypto industry believe him?. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features Nathaniel...
‘Wall Street’ Doesn’t Need Bitcoin; Bitcoin Doesn’t Need ‘Wall Street’
CoinDesk and others have been reporting about institutions cozying up to bitcoin as an investable asset for a while now. (Here’s CoinDesk reporting that insurance giant MassMutual some bought bitcoin in 2020; here’s me writing about BlackRock doing crypto things earlier this year). I’m sick of it.
It’s Time to End Maximalism in Crypto
“You’ve got a bunch of s**tcoins listed in your bio, why should anyone listen to you?” the self-proclaimed “Bitcoin maxi” once said to me. I muted my microphone and sat back stunned as I listened to the rest of his tirade. Up until that point, I...
What Is Sudoswap? How to Use the NFT Marketplace
The decentralized NFT marketplace functions in a very different way than more familiar centralized options. Trading NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, on centralized marketplaces like OpenSea or Rarible can be painfully slow and unpredictable. When you want to sell an NFT, there may be no buyers. When you want to buy an NFT, the one you want may not be listed for sale or the offer you place on it may elicit no interest. This is unlike trading fungible decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, where you can always buy and sell crypto.
Why DeFi Protocols Are Limiting ETH Borrowing Ahead of Ethereum’s Merge
The upcoming Merge – when Ethereum will undergo the most complicated upgrade in blockchain history – is already creating opportunities for those predicting it could have a positive impact on ether’s (ETH) price. ETH, at around $1,600, is setting fresh yearly highs ahead of the event scheduled for next week.
Air Gap? Hardware Wallet? Multisig? Bitcoin Self-Storage Means Hard Choices
Bitcoin (BTC) security is hard to get right: Any form of offline, or “cold” storage available today has trade-offs. Which one is the most secure is still a matter of debate between bitcoin software developers and wallet makers. Self-sovereign money comes with responsibility. Experienced bitcoiners would tell you:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bitcoin Jumps Most in 6 Months as Hopes for 2023 Rate Cut Persist
Major cryptocurrencies bounced early Friday as traditional market investors shrugged off Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's pro-liquidity tightening stance. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market value, jumped 8.6% to $20,997 and ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, which is scheduled to undergo a major technological upgrade next week, rose 4% to $1,705, according to CoinDesk data.
Crypto Investor FTX Ventures to Take 30% Stake in SkyBridge Capital
FTX Ventures, the investment arm of FTX, a crypto exchange run by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, has agreed to buy 30% of SkyBridge Capital for an undisclosed amount. SkyBridge, the investment firm founded by Anthony Scaramucci, who was an aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump, will use some of the funds to buy $40 million in cryptocurrencies to hold on its balance sheet as a long-term investment, the firm said Friday.
Crypto Exchange Huobi Secures License to Operate in the British Virgin Islands
Digital asset service provider Huobi Group is set to operate a crypto exchange in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after securing a license from the local financial watchdog. The Seychelles-registered crypto company said Friday it secured the license from the BVI's Financial Services Commission (FSC) under Huobi's regulated local subsidiary Brtuomi Worldwide Limited. Since April, Brtuomi has been one of two participants in a fintech regulatory sandbox set up by the FSC to allow companies to trial new financial solutions and services.
Crypto Investor Paradigm Argues Infrastructure Providers Should Not Be Subject to US Treasury Sanctions
Crypto investment firm Paradigm published a nuanced legal argument amid concerns of potential sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that would target blockchain base layer participants such as miners and validators. The post was published on Thursday and comes on the heels of...
DeFi Lending Protocol Notional to Offer New Leveraged Product
Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Notional Finance will soon offer "leveraged vaults," a new kind of DeFi lending product, to its users, according to a Wednesday blog post on the company’s website. Notional will offer three leveraged vaults, which are slated to go live in October. The leveraged vaults...
Argo Blockchain's Crypto Mining Margin Narrows to 20% as Natural Gas Prices Soar
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Argo Blockchain's (ARB) self-mining margin narrowed to 20% in August as soaring natural gas prices increased the cost of energy at its Helios facility in Texas, the firm said Friday. Rampant energy costs at the facility, which uses electricity bought on the spot market, have eaten...
Crypto Terra Luna Classic Surges as Traders Speculate on New Supply Burn Rule
Luna classic (LUNC), the renamed native token of the Terra blockchain that dramatically imploded in May, is rising in value as traders bet that a soon-to-be implemented rule may breathe some life into the much-maligned token. LUNC gained 22% in the past 24 hours, and doubled its price in a...
After Big Rally Past $21K, Bitcoin’s Price Momentum May Not Last
The sudden burst in the market for bitcoin (BTC) might lose momentum quickly, crypto analysts said. On Friday the largest cryptocurrency by market value rallied over 10% to the $21,000 level, its largest daily gain in six months. BTC was trading at $21,180 as of 3:08 p.m. ET. As recently...
Crypto Trading Network Apifiny Turns to Fireblocks to Help Make Asset Transfers Easier
Apifiny Group is plugging its crypto trading network into custodial service Fireblocks in an effort to help its clients transfer their digital assets more easily. Apifiny’s platform gets liquidity from around 20 crypto exchanges for its institutional clients, many of whom would rather avoid typing and retyping cumbersome wallet addresses like 0xF49sWaaiEXwos304kcd, Maggie Ng, the project's chief marketing officer, told CoinDesk. Doing so is necessary to move assets in and out, but it’s also necessarily risky: One missed character – an O instead of 0 – can lead to chaos.
Crypto Exchange Binance to Issue 'Soulbound' Tokens to Users Who Complete Know-Your-Customer Checks
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans to issue a "soulbound" token on the BNB blockchain to all users who complete know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, according to an official announcement. Soulbound tokens, which in this case act as an identity passport across the BNB chain, are unique and non-transferrable. Users who would prefer their...
Brazil Exceeds 1M Registered Crypto Users in July for First Time as Number Grows 68% in a Month
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Brazil topped 1 million registered crypto users in July for the first time, the South American country's tax authority, Receita Federal, reported this week. Receita...
Cash From 2021 DAO Maker Crypto Hack Being Mixed Through Tornado Cash
Crypto mixer Tornado Cash once again finds itself as the nexus of stolen tokens from a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, as PeckShield has spotted $500,000 of dai (DAI) moving through its pipes. Crypto mixers are protocols that obscure the destination of tokens making them harder to track. In August 2021,...
