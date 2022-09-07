Read full article on original website
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Deaf Awareness Day September 24
Helping Hands for the Deaf invites the community to their Deaf Awareness Day event on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Henry Baptist Church, 4035 Jodeco Road in McDonough. Guests can learn about Deaf Life, CODAs, technology used by the Deaf, and Deaf/Hearing Cultural differences. Some...
End of an era
Well, another one bites the dust … sigh. I got a message from the Atlanta Journal Constitution that said I would no longer be getting an actual paper any day of the week but would continue to get a Sunday edition. I enjoyed my last weekly AJC last Saturday, and was glad to find one on the ramp Sunday morning. But, no more arrived starting Monday. I went online to the e-edition they sent me and it was fairly easy to page through, but still the articles are WAY too long! I was glad to read the comics, but haven’t figured out how to work the crossword, yet. In the paper ones I was used to solving, they start out very easy on Monday but by the time the Friday puzzle arrives, I have to look up so many of the answers and then usually go to their online puzzle answer sheet. I just grew up grabbing that morning joy out of the driveway, reading the comics, and we had to wait for our Dad to finish off his pages before we could read the news. Later on, during a visit to Tybee Island, I learned the AJC was no longer delivered in that part of South Georgia. Another sigh for me. I have been VERY blessed to have a wonderful delivery lady who started laying them on the ramp for me after my issues with a broken hip. For several months she brought them to the top of the ramp for me! (I wonder what the AJC has done for their full time delivery drivers?)
McDonough Garden Club to meet September 12
The McDonough Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, September 12 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Farm Bureau office, 117 Racetrack Road in McDonough. Tara Green, owner of The Flower Shack at Green Gate Farm, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited. For more information...
Stockbridge to host virtual meetings on possible annexation
A series of community meetings are on tap for local residents wanting to learn more about the possible annexation that could greatly increase the size of Stockbridge. A virtual town hall meeting is scheduled for September 8 on a Zoom platform, and another virtual meeting is set for October 28. Both of those meetings are at 6:30 p.m.
Art event to raise funds for Ukranian family
Local artists are joining together to raise money to help Ukrainian artist Alla Olkhovska and her family survive the upcoming winter in Kharkiv. “Alla’s Garden: Connecting Art and Ukraine” will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 7 – 10 p.m. at Georgian Gallery, 10 Macon Street in McDonough.
Local group sending teddy bears to kids in Ukraine, Uvalde
Joyce Farrar-Rosemon said she hopes her teddy bears will help to alleviate the plight of children in traumatic circumstances. “I wanted to make these bears because I thought it would be a good psychological tool for kids,” she said. “The bears use music therapy, visualization and affirmation to let them know they have a purpose, they have hope, so they don’t go through life with this big blockage in their heart that gets in the way of them being able to feel hope, that they are valued and have a purpose in life.”
