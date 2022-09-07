Well, another one bites the dust … sigh. I got a message from the Atlanta Journal Constitution that said I would no longer be getting an actual paper any day of the week but would continue to get a Sunday edition. I enjoyed my last weekly AJC last Saturday, and was glad to find one on the ramp Sunday morning. But, no more arrived starting Monday. I went online to the e-edition they sent me and it was fairly easy to page through, but still the articles are WAY too long! I was glad to read the comics, but haven’t figured out how to work the crossword, yet. In the paper ones I was used to solving, they start out very easy on Monday but by the time the Friday puzzle arrives, I have to look up so many of the answers and then usually go to their online puzzle answer sheet. I just grew up grabbing that morning joy out of the driveway, reading the comics, and we had to wait for our Dad to finish off his pages before we could read the news. Later on, during a visit to Tybee Island, I learned the AJC was no longer delivered in that part of South Georgia. Another sigh for me. I have been VERY blessed to have a wonderful delivery lady who started laying them on the ramp for me after my issues with a broken hip. For several months she brought them to the top of the ramp for me! (I wonder what the AJC has done for their full time delivery drivers?)

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO