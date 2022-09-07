Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Marvels': First Trailer Teases an Unlikely Super Trio
We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.
Collider
‘Halloween Ends’ Total Film Cover Teases a Killer Finale Between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode
Movie fans are slowly making their way through September. As the days grow longer and a bit colder, Michael Myers will soon be terrorizing audiences once again in Halloween Ends. The final film in the Halloween franchise, for now, is slashing its way to theaters next month and the marketing for the film has slowly been creeping up on genre fans everywhere. Now Laurie Strode herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, has shared the new Halloween Total Film cover which features our two favorite franchise enemies ready for one last fight.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': D23 Exclusive Trailer Introduces Villainous Kang in the Quantum Realm
As the first movie of Phase Five, it's clear from the trailer that Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) has come a long way. From an ex-con and Baskin-Robbins employee, to a newbie superhero, to an Avenger, Scott Lang is a new man. At the D23 Expo this weekend, Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors arrived on stage at the Anaheim Convention Center to tease us about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Rudd explained that this movie is "bananas" and unlike anything we've seen so far from the first two movies. He also pointed out that Jonathan Majors' Kang throws the whole movie into new territory.
Collider
'Loki' Season 2: D23 Trailer Delivers an Expanding Multiverse & Dangerous Time Dilemmas
One of the biggest smash hits of Disney+ last year was the Loki series. While it isn't exactly a shock that fan-favorite Loki Laufeyson would get such a strong response from audiences, it proceeded to get a season renewal after a superb first season – the first and, so far, only Disney+ MCU show to get a renewal. On the D23 Expo stage this weekend, Kevin Feige brought out Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and a surprise new cast member: Ke Huy Quan! After gaining praise as Waymond Wang in another multiverse adventure called Everything Everywhere All At Once, it seems Quan will be jumping back into the multiverse again.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Is the King of Parodies in Hilarious Biopic Satire | TIFF 2022
Fifteen years after Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, musical biopics still haven’t learned their lesson, and if films like Bohemian Rhapsody and this year’s Elvis have proven anything, it’s that this type of film still needs a satire that points out their inherent goofiness and exhausted tropes. There’s no better person for the job than “Weird Al” Yankovic, a man who built his career on parody, and whose personal biopic couldn’t help but be a little, well, weird. Co-written by Yankovic and co-writer/director Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the “true” story of Yankovic’s life and career, from his rebellious polka party-loving youth to his wild and fast romance with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), and all the bologna in between.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
Rian Johnson unpeels ‘Glass Onion,’ his ‘Knives Out’ sequel
TORONTO (AP) — Three years after premiering “Knives Out” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rian Johnson returned to the scene of the crime to debut his much-anticipated whodunit sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. When Johnson introduced the film to the eager Princess of...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Concept Art Showcases More of Pandora's Beautiful Oceans
Shortly after the reveal of brand-new footage from the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, at this year's D23 expo, the official Avatar Twitter account released a new image depicting some beautiful concept art of the oceans of Pandora. The tweet reads, "Pandora’s beauty awaits. Brand-new concept art has arrived for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, in theaters December 16." Alongside the reveal of new footage from the film, attendees were also given a physical copy of the newly released concept art.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Moves to January Release
In an announcement many expected, though they didn't want to hear it, it was revealed at D23 that Star Wars series The Bad Batch will now premiere on January 4, 2023, with a special 2-episode premiere. The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and follows the members of Clone...
Collider
10 Best Bear McCreary Scores, From 'Outlander' to 'The Walking Dead'
Bear McCreary is an Emmy-winning score producer and composer whose work draws parallels to Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and other contemporary classical orchestrators. From the unsettling to the epic, he has showcased his ability to compose music for a variety of atmospheres, enhancing the viewer experience across the board. Here is our list of McCreary’s best soundtracks from a selection of video games, shows, and movies.
Collider
'Indiana Jones': Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Reunite at D23
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has always been a divisive entry in the franchise. It's not quite as maligned as Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but it's also not nearly as beloved as Raiders of the Lost Ark or The Last Crusade. Though most seem to agree that the first Indiana Jones sequel has several elements that shine, and no element shines brighter than Key Huy Quan's Short Round. At this year's D23 Expo, Quan and his beloved costar Harrison Ford, finally reunited.
Collider
'Thunderbolts' Cast Reveals Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh Team-Up
During Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel, Kevin Fiege revealed that the upcoming Thunderbolts movie would cap off Phase 5 in 2024, but Marvel's president didn't reveal who would be teaming up to cause a little mischief for our favorite heroes. Clever MCU fans have likely been able to piece together which dubious heroes and morally grey villains will be joining the line-up, especially when the hints haven't been subtle throughout Phase 4, but at long last we finally have confirmation about who will be joining this team of fan-favorite anti-heroes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Here's How to Watch 'The Karate Kid' Franchise in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
Just like young Daniel LaRusso never could have imagined becoming a martial arts master, the cast and crew behind the making of The Karate Kid (1984) likely never could have expected the franchise the film would spawn. What started with a kid from New Jersey and his bonsai tree-loving karate...
Collider
From 'Into The Storm' to 'The Day After Tomorrow': 8 Movies Where The Weather Was In Control
The mighty Mother Nature. We know not to underestimate the power of its force. From hurricanes and tornadoes to extreme heat and the bitter cold, Mother Nature continues to show us that we have no control when it comes to the weather, proving time and time again how easy it is to bring the world to its knees on the brink of utter destruction.
Collider
Why 'House of the Dragon's Rhaenyra Is Our New Favorite Badass
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. For most of the millennia of humanity’s history, women have repeatedly gotten the short end of the stick when compared to the opposite gender. But we as a species have evolved, grown, seen past certain prejudices, biases, and logical fallacies and, although there are barriers that still must be crossed, women of the 21st century, generally speaking, do not need to run as fast, or as hard, to catch up to men. When it comes to the screen, female representation is the richest it has ever been. No longer are we looking at one-dimensional characters who exist to serve a limited purpose rather than being a fleshed-out living person with a distinct personality. Now, we needn’t look too hard if we want to find well-written multidimensional female characters who inspire admiration in us. Such is the case of Game of Thrones and its ongoing spin-off prequel House of the Dragon.
Collider
From Lassie to Sarii: Best Performances by Dogs in Movies & TV
Children and animals have a reputation in the entertainment industry as being unpredictable scene stealers. It’s not an untrue sentiment, and any film where the performance of either is suspect taints the entire film. Yet the histories of television and film are filled with unforgettable performances by both children and animals, and of those the most endearing have to do with man’s best friend: the dog. Dogs on film are as old as the medium itself, with early canine stars like Rin Tin Tin or Asta drawing audiences on their presence alone. From The Wizard of Oz's Toto to Prey's Sarii, here are the performances that deserve a treat.
Collider
'Game of Thrones' Cast and Characters (And What They're Doing Now)
HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon has been a smash hit with fans and critics since its premiere on August 21, 2022. Since the original premiere of Game of Thrones back in 2011, the cast list only continued to grow and become more impressive with each season. It’s only natural to wonder what the cast members have been doing since the series finale in 2019. There are a lot of characters in Game of Thrones, so this list will mostly be limited to those with the most screen time.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Galadriel's Relationship to Elrond?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Two of the most recognizable elves in all of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings have returned in Prime Video's new show The Rings of Power. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Lady of the woods of Lothlórien, and Lord Elrond of Rivendell (Robert Aramayo) are back in this serised based on Tolkien’s original work. Despite not interacting much at all in the original film trilogy, these two characters have a rich history together. The first two episodes we’ve seen have given us a great first look at how these characters regarded each other in their younger days. Tolkien put an amazing amount of work into building the world of Middle-earth, and the appendices to his books provide a lot of history surrounding these two characters and the details behind how they’re related to each other.
Collider
7 Things You Need to Know About the Addams Family Before 'Wednesday'
The Addams Family is famous for its wacky looks, Halloween theme, and infamous snaps. As their theme songs say, they're "mysterious and spooky" and always stayed that way. Despite being adapted multiple times from their original forms, the Addams Family at heart has always remained as that one weird and crazy family. At the heart of it, is their daughter Wednesday. She's not like the other girls with her ability to read minds and deadpan humor. Wednesday Addams is a breed of teenager no one has ever seen before.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' D23 Clip Shows Queen Ramonda Mourning T'Challa
When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.
Comments / 0