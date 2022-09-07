Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Eat at the L.A. ColiseumCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
Collider
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Moves to January Release
In an announcement many expected, though they didn't want to hear it, it was revealed at D23 that Star Wars series The Bad Batch will now premiere on January 4, 2023, with a special 2-episode premiere. The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and follows the members of Clone...
Collider
Why 'Alien’s Gender-Neutral Script Worked So Well For the Horror Classic
At the start of Dan O'Bannon’s script for Alien, there’s a note that few other screenplays contain: “The crew is unisex and all parts are interchangeable for men or women.” It’s a line that fundamentally altered the nature of the film, affecting everything from the presentation of its characters to the way Ridley Scott and his team approached casting, and it was certainly for the best. Alien is one of the best horror films of all time, largely because of its seven unfortunate crewmates stationed aboard the Nostromo. None of them fall into the usual clichés associated with the genre, like its female characters becoming a damsel in distress or its male characters being try-hard macho men who jump into every situation guns blazing in a vain attempt to impress the opposite sex. Instead, they’re just a group of seven space truckers thrust into a situation well beyond their control and desperately trying to survive, trying one doomed plan after another while the titular alien picks them off. What gender everyone identifies as is irrelevant, and even if Scott had opted to make the crew all-male or all-female or all-non binary or any other possible combination, it wouldn’t have made any difference to the story. That O’Bannon chose to embrace this rather than just assigning everyone a gender anyway is incredible, and it resulted in the creation of one of science fiction's most iconic characters. It’s not an approach that would fit everything, but for films where gender has no bearing on the plot (something that applies to many horror films), it’s something more writers should try.
Collider
That Time John Carpenter Went Meta With 'In the Mouth of Madness'
One of John Carpenter's more endearing traits is his aversion to self-effacing clowning. This is not at all to suggest that Carpenter’s films aren't funny — rather, it’s that the living genre legend often opts to play familiar B-movie scenarios completely straight, whether it be a terse gangland standoff rendered as a modern-day Western showdown (Assault On Precinct 13, one of the most influential films of the 20th century) or a masked killer, bereft of any overwrought psychological motive, terrorizing the inhabitants of a sleepy all-American suburb (Halloween, of course). While Carpenter has dabbled in satire (They Live) and high-concept fantasy (Big Trouble In Little China) over the course of his now decades-spanning career, the grounded nature of his approach is often its own reward. The Escape From New York director has all but perfected an economical, tough-minded creative ethos that has gone on to influence an entire generation of filmmakers dabbling in sci-fi, horror, and beyond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Concept Art Showcases More of Pandora's Beautiful Oceans
Shortly after the reveal of brand-new footage from the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, at this year's D23 expo, the official Avatar Twitter account released a new image depicting some beautiful concept art of the oceans of Pandora. The tweet reads, "Pandora’s beauty awaits. Brand-new concept art has arrived for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, in theaters December 16." Alongside the reveal of new footage from the film, attendees were also given a physical copy of the newly released concept art.
Collider
'The Marvels': First Trailer Teases an Unlikely Super Trio
We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.
Collider
Here's How to Watch 'The Karate Kid' Franchise in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
Just like young Daniel LaRusso never could have imagined becoming a martial arts master, the cast and crew behind the making of The Karate Kid (1984) likely never could have expected the franchise the film would spawn. What started with a kid from New Jersey and his bonsai tree-loving karate...
Collider
Vibrant 'Willow' Poster Teases the Sorcerer's Next Great Adventure
A new poster for the upcoming original Willow series on Disney+, the sequel to the beloved 1988 fantasy series of the same name, dropped alongside the new trailer during the film and television showcase for Marvel and Lucasfilm at the D23 Expo late this morning. The poster, which was posted by Disney+ on Twitter soon after, teases a magical adventure for fans of the original film, with the tagline “The next great adventure begins.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
10 Best Bear McCreary Scores, From 'Outlander' to 'The Walking Dead'
Bear McCreary is an Emmy-winning score producer and composer whose work draws parallels to Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and other contemporary classical orchestrators. From the unsettling to the epic, he has showcased his ability to compose music for a variety of atmospheres, enhancing the viewer experience across the board. Here is our list of McCreary’s best soundtracks from a selection of video games, shows, and movies.
Collider
From Lassie to Sarii: Best Performances by Dogs in Movies & TV
Children and animals have a reputation in the entertainment industry as being unpredictable scene stealers. It’s not an untrue sentiment, and any film where the performance of either is suspect taints the entire film. Yet the histories of television and film are filled with unforgettable performances by both children and animals, and of those the most endearing have to do with man’s best friend: the dog. Dogs on film are as old as the medium itself, with early canine stars like Rin Tin Tin or Asta drawing audiences on their presence alone. From The Wizard of Oz's Toto to Prey's Sarii, here are the performances that deserve a treat.
Collider
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Crafts Another Moving Masterpiece With His Autobiographical Tale | TIFF 2022
For over fifty years, Steven Spielberg has continuously wowed audiences by showing them the power of film, the pure bliss and magic inherent in the medium that few other filmmakers have been able to show as effectively. In his incredible career, Spielberg has made the impossible real, brought entire worlds to life, and for many of us, was the filmmaker who first showed us the true beauty and power of film. Yet even with his most moving films, it’s only felt like we’re getting a glimpse of who Spielberg is—a tiny peek into the life of one of the most iconic directors ever. Yet with his latest film, The Fabelmans, Spielberg gets deeply personal and introspective in a way that we’ve never seen from him before, as he explores his childhood in one of the most moving, honest, and poignant films of Spielberg’s already impressive filmography.
Collider
'Loki' Season 2: D23 Trailer Delivers an Expanding Multiverse & Dangerous Time Dilemmas
One of the biggest smash hits of Disney+ last year was the Loki series. While it isn't exactly a shock that fan-favorite Loki Laufeyson would get such a strong response from audiences, it proceeded to get a season renewal after a superb first season – the first and, so far, only Disney+ MCU show to get a renewal. On the D23 Expo stage this weekend, Kevin Feige brought out Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and a surprise new cast member: Ke Huy Quan! After gaining praise as Waymond Wang in another multiverse adventure called Everything Everywhere All At Once, it seems Quan will be jumping back into the multiverse again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Go Behind the Scenes of 'Orphan: First Kill' in New Video
Take a step into the world of Orphan: First Kill’s Esther - if you dare. Today, Paramount+ gave fans a behind-the-scenes look with a featurette in which viewers hear from leading actors Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles, as well as the film’s director, William Brent Bell, and others. Filling us in on how some of the magic was created, we’re treated to looks at Fuhrman and her younger body doubles who helped to fill out those scenes where Esther appeared particularly childlike. Bringing the backstory of the slasher villain to the forefront, at the end of the day, production was clearly ready to do anything to make it work. While we’ve previously seen some of the tricks they had up their sleeves to make the now 25-year-old Fuhrman look like a child, this new featurette brought even more to light.
Collider
‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action Trailer Introduces Halle Bailey’s Disney Princess
Disney’s animated The Little Mermaid, which was released in 1989, is easily considered one of the studio’s most iconic films, thanks to its surprisingly relatable characters, iconic villain, and music that has stood the test of time. Disney is aiming to recreate that magic with a live-action adaptation set to arrive in 2023 with Halle Bailey playing the titular character. Now, we have our first look at the highly anticipated film with a new trailer.
Collider
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Sets October Release Date
At the Studio Showcase panel at D23 on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney+ this fall, premiering on the streaming service October 26, 2022. The animated series was first announced back at Star Wars Celebration in May, where...
Collider
'Disenchanted' Trailer Reveals a Fairy-Tale Life Gone Wrong
In 2007, Enchanted debuted to critical acclaim and instantly earned its spot in pop culture’s legacy for its novel and imaginative approach to fairytales. Nearly 15 years later, a sequel is set to hit our screens with the highly anticipated Disenchanted. And now, the upcoming sequel has released a trailer.
Collider
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Is the King of Parodies in Hilarious Biopic Satire | TIFF 2022
Fifteen years after Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, musical biopics still haven’t learned their lesson, and if films like Bohemian Rhapsody and this year’s Elvis have proven anything, it’s that this type of film still needs a satire that points out their inherent goofiness and exhausted tropes. There’s no better person for the job than “Weird Al” Yankovic, a man who built his career on parody, and whose personal biopic couldn’t help but be a little, well, weird. Co-written by Yankovic and co-writer/director Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the “true” story of Yankovic’s life and career, from his rebellious polka party-loving youth to his wild and fast romance with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), and all the bologna in between.
Collider
'The Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey Stuns as Ariel in D23-Exclusive Sneak Peek
Fans at the D23 Disney and Pixar showcase today were in for a real treat. Not only did they get a glimpse into new trailers for upcoming feature films like Strange World and Elio, but they also got looks at much-anticipated films like Hocus Pocus 2 and Haunted Mansion. But one thing that fans have been looking forward to is the upcoming live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid. When Halle Bailey was cast, the internet was aflutter. Most people were excited to see the young, Black actor take the stage as Ariel, but, as always, there was an unfortunate contingent that seemed determined to send hate.
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Showrunners Explain That Character's Late Return to the Series
One of the thoughts that probably populated your mind as you watched Season 5 of Cobra Kai was: where the heck is Kreese (Martin Kove)? After getting double-crossed by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) at the end of Season 4, Kreese was sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. So, one of the big questions for Season 5 was: Was Kreese getting his revenge? Would he see the light and finally realize what was wrong about his karate methods? In one word: No.
Collider
'She-Hulk' and Daredevil Flirt in New D23 Exclusive Clip
Ever since it was announced that we would get the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil aka Matt Murdock, MCU fans have been clamoring for a look at our favorite man without fear. Cox and his co-star Vincent D'Onofrio appeared on stage with Kevin Feige this weekend at D23 Expo to give fans a bit of a preview. While Cox's series is a longer 18 episode season, the show has not started shooting yet so there was no new footage for the Disney fans at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Comments / 0