From Lassie to Sarii: Best Performances by Dogs in Movies & TV
Children and animals have a reputation in the entertainment industry as being unpredictable scene stealers. It’s not an untrue sentiment, and any film where the performance of either is suspect taints the entire film. Yet the histories of television and film are filled with unforgettable performances by both children and animals, and of those the most endearing have to do with man’s best friend: the dog. Dogs on film are as old as the medium itself, with early canine stars like Rin Tin Tin or Asta drawing audiences on their presence alone. From The Wizard of Oz's Toto to Prey's Sarii, here are the performances that deserve a treat.
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Crafts Another Moving Masterpiece With His Autobiographical Tale | TIFF 2022
For over fifty years, Steven Spielberg has continuously wowed audiences by showing them the power of film, the pure bliss and magic inherent in the medium that few other filmmakers have been able to show as effectively. In his incredible career, Spielberg has made the impossible real, brought entire worlds to life, and for many of us, was the filmmaker who first showed us the true beauty and power of film. Yet even with his most moving films, it’s only felt like we’re getting a glimpse of who Spielberg is—a tiny peek into the life of one of the most iconic directors ever. Yet with his latest film, The Fabelmans, Spielberg gets deeply personal and introspective in a way that we’ve never seen from him before, as he explores his childhood in one of the most moving, honest, and poignant films of Spielberg’s already impressive filmography.
'Disenchanted' Trailer Reveals a Fairy-Tale Life Gone Wrong
In 2007, Enchanted debuted to critical acclaim and instantly earned its spot in pop culture’s legacy for its novel and imaginative approach to fairytales. Nearly 15 years later, a sequel is set to hit our screens with the highly anticipated Disenchanted. And now, the upcoming sequel has released a trailer.
'In the Dark's Controversial Series Finale Was Actually the Right Way to End Things
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of the CW series, In the Dark. After the quirky crime thriller In the Dark fell victim to the CW's uncharacteristic Spring 2022 ax-swing, the producers of the series announced that they had filmed two possible endings to Season 4. One would function as a typical cliffhanger, while the other would attempt to bring a sense of closure to the fast-paced, maximal tension show. Regardless of the events that preceded it, few viewers could have predicted the series' shocking conclusion. In what essentially amounts to a straightforward revenge thriller, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) vows vengeance at Max (Casey Deidrick)'s funeral. She finds out that it was Josh (Theodore Bhat) who called off the deal and caused Max’s death. Then, she convinces Felix (Morgan Krantz) to drive her to Josh’s hideaway cabin in Missouri and brutally murders Josh with a butcher knife. The sheer absurdity of this finale is reminiscent to that of St. Elsewhere, Roseanne, and Newhart, although there is no evidence that this is all just a dream. A more accurate comparison can be made to the ending of Thelma and Louise, as Murphy and Felix drive off into the sunset, blissfully uncaring of their probable demise.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Is the King of Parodies in Hilarious Biopic Satire | TIFF 2022
Fifteen years after Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, musical biopics still haven’t learned their lesson, and if films like Bohemian Rhapsody and this year’s Elvis have proven anything, it’s that this type of film still needs a satire that points out their inherent goofiness and exhausted tropes. There’s no better person for the job than “Weird Al” Yankovic, a man who built his career on parody, and whose personal biopic couldn’t help but be a little, well, weird. Co-written by Yankovic and co-writer/director Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the “true” story of Yankovic’s life and career, from his rebellious polka party-loving youth to his wild and fast romance with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), and all the bologna in between.
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
Rian Johnson unpeels ‘Glass Onion,’ his ‘Knives Out’ sequel
TORONTO (AP) — Three years after premiering “Knives Out” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rian Johnson returned to the scene of the crime to debut his much-anticipated whodunit sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. When Johnson introduced the film to the eager Princess of...
Vibrant 'Willow' Poster Teases the Sorcerer's Next Great Adventure
A new poster for the upcoming original Willow series on Disney+, the sequel to the beloved 1988 fantasy series of the same name, dropped alongside the new trailer during the film and television showcase for Marvel and Lucasfilm at the D23 Expo late this morning. The poster, which was posted by Disney+ on Twitter soon after, teases a magical adventure for fans of the original film, with the tagline “The next great adventure begins.”
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Moves to January Release
In an announcement many expected, though they didn't want to hear it, it was revealed at D23 that Star Wars series The Bad Batch will now premiere on January 4, 2023, with a special 2-episode premiere. The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and follows the members of Clone...
Why 'House of the Dragon's Rhaenyra Is Our New Favorite Badass
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. For most of the millennia of humanity’s history, women have repeatedly gotten the short end of the stick when compared to the opposite gender. But we as a species have evolved, grown, seen past certain prejudices, biases, and logical fallacies and, although there are barriers that still must be crossed, women of the 21st century, generally speaking, do not need to run as fast, or as hard, to catch up to men. When it comes to the screen, female representation is the richest it has ever been. No longer are we looking at one-dimensional characters who exist to serve a limited purpose rather than being a fleshed-out living person with a distinct personality. Now, we needn’t look too hard if we want to find well-written multidimensional female characters who inspire admiration in us. Such is the case of Game of Thrones and its ongoing spin-off prequel House of the Dragon.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Galadriel's Relationship to Elrond?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Two of the most recognizable elves in all of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings have returned in Prime Video's new show The Rings of Power. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Lady of the woods of Lothlórien, and Lord Elrond of Rivendell (Robert Aramayo) are back in this serised based on Tolkien’s original work. Despite not interacting much at all in the original film trilogy, these two characters have a rich history together. The first two episodes we’ve seen have given us a great first look at how these characters regarded each other in their younger days. Tolkien put an amazing amount of work into building the world of Middle-earth, and the appendices to his books provide a lot of history surrounding these two characters and the details behind how they’re related to each other.
'House of the Dragon': Dark Sister Valyrian Sword Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The House of the Dragon Episodes 1-3.It’s a little too early to be picking favorite characters on House of the Dragon, but thus far, Matt Smith's outrageously evil performance as Daemon Targaryen has proven to be the scene-stealer. Daemon represents the most dangerous attributes of House Targaryen; he’s a cunning warrior, a brilliant strategist, an imposing swordsman, and a surprisingly charismatic politician. Daemon shows pride in his lineage and stakes his claim for the Iron Throne on the argument that he is the rightful heir by blood. Despite staging an open rebellion against his brother, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Daemon still loves both his brother and his neice, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who has taken his place as heir.
Go Behind the Scenes of 'Orphan: First Kill' in New Video
Take a step into the world of Orphan: First Kill’s Esther - if you dare. Today, Paramount+ gave fans a behind-the-scenes look with a featurette in which viewers hear from leading actors Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles, as well as the film’s director, William Brent Bell, and others. Filling us in on how some of the magic was created, we’re treated to looks at Fuhrman and her younger body doubles who helped to fill out those scenes where Esther appeared particularly childlike. Bringing the backstory of the slasher villain to the forefront, at the end of the day, production was clearly ready to do anything to make it work. While we’ve previously seen some of the tricks they had up their sleeves to make the now 25-year-old Fuhrman look like a child, this new featurette brought even more to light.
'Loki' Season 2: D23 Trailer Delivers an Expanding Multiverse & Dangerous Time Dilemmas
One of the biggest smash hits of Disney+ last year was the Loki series. While it isn't exactly a shock that fan-favorite Loki Laufeyson would get such a strong response from audiences, it proceeded to get a season renewal after a superb first season – the first and, so far, only Disney+ MCU show to get a renewal. On the D23 Expo stage this weekend, Kevin Feige brought out Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and a surprise new cast member: Ke Huy Quan! After gaining praise as Waymond Wang in another multiverse adventure called Everything Everywhere All At Once, it seems Quan will be jumping back into the multiverse again.
7 Best Hallmark Channel Movies To Get You Feeling Autumn Vibes
There are plenty of horror movies and spooky shows to watch as October approaches, but only Hallmark Channel can supply you with all the fall leaves and pumpkin pies your heart desires. Typically taking place amid the fall foliage of Vermont, Hallmark has plenty of romcoms to satisfy your autumn cravings.
7 Things You Need to Know About the Addams Family Before 'Wednesday'
The Addams Family is famous for its wacky looks, Halloween theme, and infamous snaps. As their theme songs say, they're "mysterious and spooky" and always stayed that way. Despite being adapted multiple times from their original forms, the Addams Family at heart has always remained as that one weird and crazy family. At the heart of it, is their daughter Wednesday. She's not like the other girls with her ability to read minds and deadpan humor. Wednesday Addams is a breed of teenager no one has ever seen before.
From 'Into The Storm' to 'The Day After Tomorrow': 8 Movies Where The Weather Was In Control
The mighty Mother Nature. We know not to underestimate the power of its force. From hurricanes and tornadoes to extreme heat and the bitter cold, Mother Nature continues to show us that we have no control when it comes to the weather, proving time and time again how easy it is to bring the world to its knees on the brink of utter destruction.
Here's How to Watch 'The Karate Kid' Franchise in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
Just like young Daniel LaRusso never could have imagined becoming a martial arts master, the cast and crew behind the making of The Karate Kid (1984) likely never could have expected the franchise the film would spawn. What started with a kid from New Jersey and his bonsai tree-loving karate...
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Early Reactions Call It Funnier, Crazier, and Better Than The Original
The mystery is solved. Highly anticipated Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story had an early screening during this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, which means that the cat’s out of the bag and the first impressions are in. The movie is a sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, which was a surprise hit murder mystery written and directed by Rian Johnson. The movie was praised for subverting the common tropes of the genre, and grossed over $300 million against a $40 million budget. Netflix ordered two sequels for the adventures of detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), with Johnson attached to helm both.
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Sets October Release Date
At the Studio Showcase panel at D23 on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney+ this fall, premiering on the streaming service October 26, 2022. The animated series was first announced back at Star Wars Celebration in May, where...
