New Wilmington, PA

pghcitypaper.com

5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
PITTSBURGH, PA
wcn247.com

Westminster College welcomes three new faculty members

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College extends a warm welcome to the three new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. Dr. Robert Craven, assistant professor of English. Craven received his bachelor’s degree in English from Westminster in 2013. He earned his master’s from Duquesne University and Ph.D. from the University of Oregon. He previously served as an instructor at the University of Oregon.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Michael G. Baxter, 50

Michael G. Baxter, 50, of Ellwood City passed away on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at his residence. Michael was born In Ellwood City on October 7th, 1971 to Alvin “Jerry” Baxter and Pam (Oliastro) Braumbeck. He had graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1989. He had worked as a cook at Eppinger’s in Portersville, Harmony Inn in Harmony, Marty Suburban in Cranberry Twp., and most recently for Breaking Bread and 2nd Ward Sanctuary in Ellwood City. Michael enjoyed cooking, kayaking, fishing, and cats.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Festival Of The Arts And Octoberfest Return To Saxonburg

It’s a busy weekend in Saxonburg. The annual Festival of the Arts returns both Saturday and Sunday. The yearly tradition brings unique crafts and artists into the town. This year, the festival returns to its usual location in between Main Street and Roebling Park. Also happening this weekend is...
SAXONBURG, PA
WFMJ.com

New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton

A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
LAKE MILTON, OH
duqsm.com

Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival

As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

All The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh

It’s one of best things about autumn… apple picking! If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, these orchards and farms – all within driving distance – are the perfect place to spend an afternoon picking your own apples, right off the tree. Triple B...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh

Several dozen trans people and supporters convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 stabbed in Bethel Park hotel parking lot

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The man and woman were hospitalized and last in stable condition. O'Connor said the woman got off work and was accosted by the man. He said an argument ensued and led to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. A woman who talked to KDKA-TV on Thursday said...
BETHEL PARK, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

