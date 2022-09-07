Read full article on original website
Warren theater to open bar and lounge
Robins Theatre in downtown Warren is set to open a bar and lounge inside the theatre this weekend.
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival
The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
Westminster College welcomes three new faculty members
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College extends a warm welcome to the three new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. Dr. Robert Craven, assistant professor of English. Craven received his bachelor’s degree in English from Westminster in 2013. He earned his master’s from Duquesne University and Ph.D. from the University of Oregon. He previously served as an instructor at the University of Oregon.
Michael G. Baxter, 50
Michael G. Baxter, 50, of Ellwood City passed away on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at his residence. Michael was born In Ellwood City on October 7th, 1971 to Alvin “Jerry” Baxter and Pam (Oliastro) Braumbeck. He had graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1989. He had worked as a cook at Eppinger’s in Portersville, Harmony Inn in Harmony, Marty Suburban in Cranberry Twp., and most recently for Breaking Bread and 2nd Ward Sanctuary in Ellwood City. Michael enjoyed cooking, kayaking, fishing, and cats.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
Festival Of The Arts And Octoberfest Return To Saxonburg
It’s a busy weekend in Saxonburg. The annual Festival of the Arts returns both Saturday and Sunday. The yearly tradition brings unique crafts and artists into the town. This year, the festival returns to its usual location in between Main Street and Roebling Park. Also happening this weekend is...
New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton
A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival
As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
Encore: What Is Appalachia? We Asked People From Around The Region. Here's What They Said
This week, we’re revisiting our episode “What Is Appalachia?” from December 2021. Appalachia connects mountainous parts of the South, the Midwest, the Rust belt and even the Northeast. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) defined the boundaries for Appalachia in 1965 with the creation of the Appalachian Regional...
All The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh
It’s one of best things about autumn… apple picking! If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, these orchards and farms – all within driving distance – are the perfect place to spend an afternoon picking your own apples, right off the tree. Triple B...
WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
Austintown business celebrates 20 years, continued growth
SenSource is a people-counting company, and Thursday, it held a special celebration.
Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh
Several dozen trans people and supporters convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly...
‘It really hurts; it really does:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren't able to overcome the challenges that they've faced recently -- from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues.
Restaurant ‘with big flavors’ to open at Eastwood Mall
A grand opening is set for next week for a new restaurant on the Eastwood Mall Complex.
2 stabbed in Bethel Park hotel parking lot
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The man and woman were hospitalized and last in stable condition. O'Connor said the woman got off work and was accosted by the man. He said an argument ensued and led to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. A woman who talked to KDKA-TV on Thursday said...
Boardman store a hidden gem for TV, movie props
They've sold thousands of items to production companies that have been used in TV and movies.
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more
Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
Lawrence County rest stops to close for repairs
Some rest stops along Interstate 79 in Lawrence County will close for a few months, beginning Monday.
