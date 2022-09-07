Read full article on original website
Collider
10 Best Bear McCreary Scores, From 'Outlander' to 'The Walking Dead'
Bear McCreary is an Emmy-winning score producer and composer whose work draws parallels to Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and other contemporary classical orchestrators. From the unsettling to the epic, he has showcased his ability to compose music for a variety of atmospheres, enhancing the viewer experience across the board. Here is our list of McCreary’s best soundtracks from a selection of video games, shows, and movies.
Collider
'The Marvels': First Trailer Teases an Unlikely Super Trio
We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.
Collider
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Crafts Another Moving Masterpiece With His Autobiographical Tale | TIFF 2022
For over fifty years, Steven Spielberg has continuously wowed audiences by showing them the power of film, the pure bliss and magic inherent in the medium that few other filmmakers have been able to show as effectively. In his incredible career, Spielberg has made the impossible real, brought entire worlds to life, and for many of us, was the filmmaker who first showed us the true beauty and power of film. Yet even with his most moving films, it’s only felt like we’re getting a glimpse of who Spielberg is—a tiny peek into the life of one of the most iconic directors ever. Yet with his latest film, The Fabelmans, Spielberg gets deeply personal and introspective in a way that we’ve never seen from him before, as he explores his childhood in one of the most moving, honest, and poignant films of Spielberg’s already impressive filmography.
Collider
‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action Trailer Introduces Halle Bailey’s Disney Princess
Disney’s animated The Little Mermaid, which was released in 1989, is easily considered one of the studio’s most iconic films, thanks to its surprisingly relatable characters, iconic villain, and music that has stood the test of time. Disney is aiming to recreate that magic with a live-action adaptation set to arrive in 2023 with Halle Bailey playing the titular character. Now, we have our first look at the highly anticipated film with a new trailer.
Collider
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Is the King of Parodies in Hilarious Biopic Satire | TIFF 2022
Fifteen years after Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, musical biopics still haven’t learned their lesson, and if films like Bohemian Rhapsody and this year’s Elvis have proven anything, it’s that this type of film still needs a satire that points out their inherent goofiness and exhausted tropes. There’s no better person for the job than “Weird Al” Yankovic, a man who built his career on parody, and whose personal biopic couldn’t help but be a little, well, weird. Co-written by Yankovic and co-writer/director Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the “true” story of Yankovic’s life and career, from his rebellious polka party-loving youth to his wild and fast romance with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), and all the bologna in between.
Collider
‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Pulls No Punches in Stunning Action Epic | TIFF 2022
In the opening scene of Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King, we see an imposing figure emerge from the tall grass in the moments before she will lead an attack. The figure is General Nanisca (Viola Davis) and soon the rest of her all-female group of warriors, the Agojie, will rise in kind behind her. Standing opposite them is a small encampment of men that are responsible for a recent mass kidnapping. The ensuing fight is a brief one as the Agojie make short work of their enemies, brutally and methodically cutting them down one by one. It is a bloody, yet graceful introduction as the warriors leap and spin through the air in a deadly dance of death. This is only the first glimpse of this small but formidable fighting force that the remainder of this well-balanced historical epic explores to remarkable effect.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
Rian Johnson unpeels ‘Glass Onion,’ his ‘Knives Out’ sequel
TORONTO (AP) — Three years after premiering “Knives Out” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rian Johnson returned to the scene of the crime to debut his much-anticipated whodunit sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. When Johnson introduced the film to the eager Princess of...
Collider
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Moves to January Release
In an announcement many expected, though they didn't want to hear it, it was revealed at D23 that Star Wars series The Bad Batch will now premiere on January 4, 2023, with a special 2-episode premiere. The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and follows the members of Clone...
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Trailer Shows the 'Next Generation' Crew Searching for Beverly Crusher
Happy Star Trek Day, indeed! The long-awaited trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is finally here and we are ready to boldly go on one last adventure with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). Season 3 of the revival series sees the return of The Next Generation cast members Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, and Brent Spiner. Alongside the much anticipated TNG reunion, Picard regulars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also return for the show's third and final season.
Collider
New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer Reveals the Sanderson Sisters' Wicked Past
The Sanderson Sisters made an appearance at the D23 Expo today, and they brought a wicked new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 ahead of the sequel's Disney+ release. Almost 30 years after they were banished, Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have accidentally been summoned to return this Halloween season, but the new trailer takes us back almost 400, when they were first gifted the spell book.
Collider
7 Best Hallmark Channel Movies To Get You Feeling Autumn Vibes
There are plenty of horror movies and spooky shows to watch as October approaches, but only Hallmark Channel can supply you with all the fall leaves and pumpkin pies your heart desires. Typically taking place amid the fall foliage of Vermont, Hallmark has plenty of romcoms to satisfy your autumn cravings.
Collider
The Most Anticipated New Musicals in the 2022/2023 Broadway Season
As the 2021-2022 Broadway season fizzles out with spectacular Tony Awards, Broadway theatres now gear up for new works, well-deserved revivals, and exciting adaptations to take residency in the city that never sleeps. With the passing of the great Stephen Sondheim in early 2021, the theatre community came together to...
Collider
How to Watch 'The Queen': Where Is the Oscar-Winning Queen Elizabeth II Biopic Streaming?
Queen Elizabeth II was without any shadow of a doubt one of the most influential figures in modern history. In 1953, at the incredibly young age of 25, Elizabeth was officially crowned the monarch of the United Kingdom. If that achievement weren't enough, Elizabeth would also become the longest reigning monarch of England, serving as Queen for over seventy years up until her recent passing on September 8, 2022. The legendary figure was often thought of by the citizens of Great Britain and people around the world as an exceptionally strong world leader who often stayed out of public political matters.
Collider
'Indiana Jones': Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Reunite at D23
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has always been a divisive entry in the franchise. It's not quite as maligned as Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but it's also not nearly as beloved as Raiders of the Lost Ark or The Last Crusade. Though most seem to agree that the first Indiana Jones sequel has several elements that shine, and no element shines brighter than Key Huy Quan's Short Round. At this year's D23 Expo, Quan and his beloved costar Harrison Ford, finally reunited.
Collider
'Loki' Season 2: D23 Trailer Delivers an Expanding Multiverse & Dangerous Time Dilemmas
One of the biggest smash hits of Disney+ last year was the Loki series. While it isn't exactly a shock that fan-favorite Loki Laufeyson would get such a strong response from audiences, it proceeded to get a season renewal after a superb first season – the first and, so far, only Disney+ MCU show to get a renewal. On the D23 Expo stage this weekend, Kevin Feige brought out Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and a surprise new cast member: Ke Huy Quan! After gaining praise as Waymond Wang in another multiverse adventure called Everything Everywhere All At Once, it seems Quan will be jumping back into the multiverse again.
Collider
What Sharon Horgan's 'Bad Sisters' Teaches Us About Emotional Abuse
Bad Sisters, debuting this past August, has proven itself to be Apple TV's most powerful dark comedy. Created by multitalented Irish actress, director, and producer Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe; This Way Up), it tells the story of five idiosyncratic sisters, orphaned young and living near each other on Ireland's gorgeous coastline. But the siblings — Eva Garvey (Horgan), Grace Williams (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula Flynn (Eva Birthistle), Bibi Garvey (Sarah Greene), and Becka Garvey (Eve Hewson) — find their adult happiness overshadowed by the oppressive John Paul Williams (Claes Bang), Grace's quietly cruel and overbearing husband. The series delves into his longstanding emotional abuse, which, in turn, becomes the catalyst for Grace's four sisters to cook up various harebrained schemes to "help nature out" and bring about their middle-aged brother-in-law's demise.
Collider
Why 'House of the Dragon's Rhaenyra Is Our New Favorite Badass
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. For most of the millennia of humanity’s history, women have repeatedly gotten the short end of the stick when compared to the opposite gender. But we as a species have evolved, grown, seen past certain prejudices, biases, and logical fallacies and, although there are barriers that still must be crossed, women of the 21st century, generally speaking, do not need to run as fast, or as hard, to catch up to men. When it comes to the screen, female representation is the richest it has ever been. No longer are we looking at one-dimensional characters who exist to serve a limited purpose rather than being a fleshed-out living person with a distinct personality. Now, we needn’t look too hard if we want to find well-written multidimensional female characters who inspire admiration in us. Such is the case of Game of Thrones and its ongoing spin-off prequel House of the Dragon.
Collider
7 Things You Need to Know About the Addams Family Before 'Wednesday'
The Addams Family is famous for its wacky looks, Halloween theme, and infamous snaps. As their theme songs say, they're "mysterious and spooky" and always stayed that way. Despite being adapted multiple times from their original forms, the Addams Family at heart has always remained as that one weird and crazy family. At the heart of it, is their daughter Wednesday. She's not like the other girls with her ability to read minds and deadpan humor. Wednesday Addams is a breed of teenager no one has ever seen before.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' D23 Clip Shows Queen Ramonda Mourning T'Challa
When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.
