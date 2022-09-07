Read full article on original website
LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs
LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta’s tallest okra plant originates from a garden of love
Gene and Joan Lester have been married for 62 years and have lived in their home on Camellia Drive for almost as long. For years, the Lesters ensured a garden was part of their annual routine on their land. Joan grew up on a 200-acre farm in Alabama before moving to Newnan with Gene.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
CBS 46
‘A helpless feeling:’ Line of duty deaths serving warrants, domestic calls
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There have been eight line of duty deaths this year in Georgia. Law enforcement say that is eight too many. Cobb County sheriff deputies killed Thursday was the second time in four years a metro officer died while serving warrants. “It makes you second guess ‘why...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
Doctor believes neck adjustment leading to Georgia woman’s paralysis likely due to underlying issue
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has followed Caitlin Jensen’s road to recovery. Her mother Darlene says she went to see a chiropractor for a neck adjustment in June, but days later she was paralyzed. She was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Buckhead in an...
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
henrycountytimes.com
Deaf Awareness Day September 24
Helping Hands for the Deaf invites the community to their Deaf Awareness Day event on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Henry Baptist Church, 4035 Jodeco Road in McDonough. Guests can learn about Deaf Life, CODAs, technology used by the Deaf, and Deaf/Hearing Cultural differences. Some...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
fox5atlanta.com
5-year-old moved from ICU one day after surgery to remove brain tumor, parents say
ATLANTA - Parents say the worst-case scenarios have not materialized one day after a Cherokee County boy's surgery to remove a brain tumor. Five-year-old Ezra King's surgery began Wednesday morning at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. Things weren't all smooth sailing, according to the child's parents. In a Facebook post, Ezra's parents said a surgeon told them the boy was at "significant risk of deadly stroke" multiple times before surgery. Ezra was moved to ICU after surgery on Wednesday, but he's now been moved to the neurological floor, Ezra’s mom Ramona King said.
US Marshals arrest Riverdale 'firebombing' suspect 800 miles away in Texas
RIVERDALE, Ga. — The person accused of "firebombing" a Clayton County woman's home has been arrested, according to officials. U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Theriton Wells more than 800 miles away in Humble, Texas. The agency said they were tipped off by Clayton County authorities to help find Wells after...
‘Our prayers are with you’: Police agencies react to death of 2 Cobb deputies
Law enforcement agencies around Atlanta and Georgia offered their condolences late Thursday after two Cobb County deputi...
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
A week after learning Atlanta Medical Center will close, a whiff of anxiety about the viability of Atlanta’s sole remain...
fox5atlanta.com
'God bless her so much': Homeless man grateful for Atlanta student's generosity, despite cops being called
ATLANTA - A homeless man from Atlanta is grateful for the compassion a college student showed him, trying to buy him a meal at Popeye's after workers called the police to have her arrested. That man, Jazz Reese, said he never expected the video of the incident to go viral....
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
Atlanta mayor: Wellstar needs to answer how it will 'mitigate harm' of hospital closure
ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens issued a stern letter to Wellstar on Thursday, demanding "immediate answers" about "what you are doing to mitigate the harm" in the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. It comes as Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts, the previous day, said officials had determined there was...
CBS 46
Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
henrycountytimes.com
McDonough Garden Club to meet September 12
The McDonough Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, September 12 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Farm Bureau office, 117 Racetrack Road in McDonough. Tara Green, owner of The Flower Shack at Green Gate Farm, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited. For more information...
