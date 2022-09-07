ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locust Grove, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs

LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta’s tallest okra plant originates from a garden of love

Gene and Joan Lester have been married for 62 years and have lived in their home on Camellia Drive for almost as long. For years, the Lesters ensured a garden was part of their annual routine on their land. Joan grew up on a 200-acre farm in Alabama before moving to Newnan with Gene.
NEWNAN, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Locust Grove, GA
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Ross
henrycountytimes.com

Deaf Awareness Day September 24

Helping Hands for the Deaf invites the community to their Deaf Awareness Day event on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Henry Baptist Church, 4035 Jodeco Road in McDonough. Guests can learn about Deaf Life, CODAs, technology used by the Deaf, and Deaf/Hearing Cultural differences. Some...
MCDONOUGH, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta

Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

5-year-old moved from ICU one day after surgery to remove brain tumor, parents say

ATLANTA - Parents say the worst-case scenarios have not materialized one day after a Cherokee County boy's surgery to remove a brain tumor. Five-year-old Ezra King's surgery began Wednesday morning at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. Things weren't all smooth sailing, according to the child's parents. In a Facebook post, Ezra's parents said a surgeon told them the boy was at "significant risk of deadly stroke" multiple times before surgery. Ezra was moved to ICU after surgery on Wednesday, but he's now been moved to the neurological floor, Ezra’s mom Ramona King said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Ark#Bird Flu
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

McDonough Garden Club to meet September 12

The McDonough Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, September 12 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Farm Bureau office, 117 Racetrack Road in McDonough. Tara Green, owner of The Flower Shack at Green Gate Farm, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited. For more information...
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy