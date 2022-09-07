Read full article on original website
Why 'Alien’s Gender-Neutral Script Worked So Well For the Horror Classic
At the start of Dan O'Bannon’s script for Alien, there’s a note that few other screenplays contain: “The crew is unisex and all parts are interchangeable for men or women.” It’s a line that fundamentally altered the nature of the film, affecting everything from the presentation of its characters to the way Ridley Scott and his team approached casting, and it was certainly for the best. Alien is one of the best horror films of all time, largely because of its seven unfortunate crewmates stationed aboard the Nostromo. None of them fall into the usual clichés associated with the genre, like its female characters becoming a damsel in distress or its male characters being try-hard macho men who jump into every situation guns blazing in a vain attempt to impress the opposite sex. Instead, they’re just a group of seven space truckers thrust into a situation well beyond their control and desperately trying to survive, trying one doomed plan after another while the titular alien picks them off. What gender everyone identifies as is irrelevant, and even if Scott had opted to make the crew all-male or all-female or all-non binary or any other possible combination, it wouldn’t have made any difference to the story. That O’Bannon chose to embrace this rather than just assigning everyone a gender anyway is incredible, and it resulted in the creation of one of science fiction's most iconic characters. It’s not an approach that would fit everything, but for films where gender has no bearing on the plot (something that applies to many horror films), it’s something more writers should try.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Review: Rian Johnson Peels Back the Layers in a Masterful Whodunit | TIFF 2022
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is all about disruptors. As a character states in the film, disrupters are those who break from the norm, those who take something people are already growing tired of, and prepare the world for the next better step. There are few greater disrupters working in modern cinema than Rian Johnson, the writer-director who combined noir with teen drama in Brick, showed a whole new side of a beloved sci-fi franchise with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and reconfigured what we expect from murder mystery films with Knives Out. In Glass Onion, Johnson once more proves himself to be a disruptor, again upending expectations in this second Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) mystery, making an even bigger, more ambitious, and, somehow, even more entertaining whodunit than the previous film.
Go Behind the Scenes of 'Orphan: First Kill' in New Video
Take a step into the world of Orphan: First Kill’s Esther - if you dare. Today, Paramount+ gave fans a behind-the-scenes look with a featurette in which viewers hear from leading actors Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles, as well as the film’s director, William Brent Bell, and others. Filling us in on how some of the magic was created, we’re treated to looks at Fuhrman and her younger body doubles who helped to fill out those scenes where Esther appeared particularly childlike. Bringing the backstory of the slasher villain to the forefront, at the end of the day, production was clearly ready to do anything to make it work. While we’ve previously seen some of the tricks they had up their sleeves to make the now 25-year-old Fuhrman look like a child, this new featurette brought even more to light.
'Disenchanted' Trailer Reveals a Fairy-Tale Life Gone Wrong
In 2007, Enchanted debuted to critical acclaim and instantly earned its spot in pop culture’s legacy for its novel and imaginative approach to fairytales. Nearly 15 years later, a sequel is set to hit our screens with the highly anticipated Disenchanted. And now, the upcoming sequel has released a trailer.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Is the King of Parodies in Hilarious Biopic Satire | TIFF 2022
Fifteen years after Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, musical biopics still haven’t learned their lesson, and if films like Bohemian Rhapsody and this year’s Elvis have proven anything, it’s that this type of film still needs a satire that points out their inherent goofiness and exhausted tropes. There’s no better person for the job than “Weird Al” Yankovic, a man who built his career on parody, and whose personal biopic couldn’t help but be a little, well, weird. Co-written by Yankovic and co-writer/director Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the “true” story of Yankovic’s life and career, from his rebellious polka party-loving youth to his wild and fast romance with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), and all the bologna in between.
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Sets Release Window
Disney's on a roll with their live-action adaptations, and not even the prequels will escape the treatment! At the 2022 D23 Expo, during the event's Disney and Pixar panel, attendees were the first to hear the breaking news about the upcoming The Lion King prequel. Disney revealed the movie's official title to be Mufasa: The Lion King and gave us a window for its release date. Long live the king!
From 'Into The Storm' to 'The Day After Tomorrow': 8 Movies Where The Weather Was In Control
The mighty Mother Nature. We know not to underestimate the power of its force. From hurricanes and tornadoes to extreme heat and the bitter cold, Mother Nature continues to show us that we have no control when it comes to the weather, proving time and time again how easy it is to bring the world to its knees on the brink of utter destruction.
Breaking The 4th Wall: 10 Essential Films and TV Shows
Some storytellers like their characters to directly address the audience, effectively breaking the fourth wall. This technique is often used to jar the audience, insert comedic reactions or meta references, build character or creative exposition. Many filmmakers have found success in using this meta storytelling device. Take for example in...
7 Best John Hughes Movies, From 'The Breakfast Club' to 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
While some of the jokes and content of his films have come against modern scrutiny, it's undeniable that John Hughes' musings on teenagerdom and the joys and pains of growing up have aged into timeless universals. Wading through the 80s’ mucky comedic raunch has its rewards in the form of deeply understanding narratives that care about the people on the threshold of adulthood. Hughes' slapstick “throw popcorn at the screen” humor is the draw, but what keeps fans coming back to his films for comfort is his classical, beautifully truthful look into life. Here are the 7 best John Hughes movies, both as a writer and a director.
From Lassie to Sarii: Best Performances by Dogs in Movies & TV
Children and animals have a reputation in the entertainment industry as being unpredictable scene stealers. It’s not an untrue sentiment, and any film where the performance of either is suspect taints the entire film. Yet the histories of television and film are filled with unforgettable performances by both children and animals, and of those the most endearing have to do with man’s best friend: the dog. Dogs on film are as old as the medium itself, with early canine stars like Rin Tin Tin or Asta drawing audiences on their presence alone. From The Wizard of Oz's Toto to Prey's Sarii, here are the performances that deserve a treat.
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama. The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.
Vibrant 'Willow' Poster Teases the Sorcerer's Next Great Adventure
A new poster for the upcoming original Willow series on Disney+, the sequel to the beloved 1988 fantasy series of the same name, dropped alongside the new trailer during the film and television showcase for Marvel and Lucasfilm at the D23 Expo late this morning. The poster, which was posted by Disney+ on Twitter soon after, teases a magical adventure for fans of the original film, with the tagline “The next great adventure begins.”
7 Best Hallmark Channel Movies To Get You Feeling Autumn Vibes
There are plenty of horror movies and spooky shows to watch as October approaches, but only Hallmark Channel can supply you with all the fall leaves and pumpkin pies your heart desires. Typically taking place amid the fall foliage of Vermont, Hallmark has plenty of romcoms to satisfy your autumn cravings.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Happening With Celebrimbor's Forge?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.After what seems like a whole age of waiting, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here! The show, not the actual rings, of course. To see them, we are actually going to have to wait a little longer. In the second episode "Adrift", we see Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Lord of the Elvensmiths of Eregion, talk to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) about his next project, creating a powerful forge that will inevitably forge the titular rings and the One Ring.
What Sharon Horgan's 'Bad Sisters' Teaches Us About Emotional Abuse
Bad Sisters, debuting this past August, has proven itself to be Apple TV's most powerful dark comedy. Created by multitalented Irish actress, director, and producer Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe; This Way Up), it tells the story of five idiosyncratic sisters, orphaned young and living near each other on Ireland's gorgeous coastline. But the siblings — Eva Garvey (Horgan), Grace Williams (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula Flynn (Eva Birthistle), Bibi Garvey (Sarah Greene), and Becka Garvey (Eve Hewson) — find their adult happiness overshadowed by the oppressive John Paul Williams (Claes Bang), Grace's quietly cruel and overbearing husband. The series delves into his longstanding emotional abuse, which, in turn, becomes the catalyst for Grace's four sisters to cook up various harebrained schemes to "help nature out" and bring about their middle-aged brother-in-law's demise.
Why 'House of the Dragon's Rhaenyra Is Our New Favorite Badass
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. For most of the millennia of humanity’s history, women have repeatedly gotten the short end of the stick when compared to the opposite gender. But we as a species have evolved, grown, seen past certain prejudices, biases, and logical fallacies and, although there are barriers that still must be crossed, women of the 21st century, generally speaking, do not need to run as fast, or as hard, to catch up to men. When it comes to the screen, female representation is the richest it has ever been. No longer are we looking at one-dimensional characters who exist to serve a limited purpose rather than being a fleshed-out living person with a distinct personality. Now, we needn’t look too hard if we want to find well-written multidimensional female characters who inspire admiration in us. Such is the case of Game of Thrones and its ongoing spin-off prequel House of the Dragon.
'Game of Thrones' Cast and Characters (And What They're Doing Now)
HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon has been a smash hit with fans and critics since its premiere on August 21, 2022. Since the original premiere of Game of Thrones back in 2011, the cast list only continued to grow and become more impressive with each season. It’s only natural to wonder what the cast members have been doing since the series finale in 2019. There are a lot of characters in Game of Thrones, so this list will mostly be limited to those with the most screen time.
‘Halloween Ends’ Total Film Cover Teases a Killer Finale Between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode
Movie fans are slowly making their way through September. As the days grow longer and a bit colder, Michael Myers will soon be terrorizing audiences once again in Halloween Ends. The final film in the Halloween franchise, for now, is slashing its way to theaters next month and the marketing for the film has slowly been creeping up on genre fans everywhere. Now Laurie Strode herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, has shared the new Halloween Total Film cover which features our two favorite franchise enemies ready for one last fight.
New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer Reveals the Sanderson Sisters' Wicked Past
The Sanderson Sisters made an appearance at the D23 Expo today, and they brought a wicked new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 ahead of the sequel's Disney+ release. Almost 30 years after they were banished, Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have accidentally been summoned to return this Halloween season, but the new trailer takes us back almost 400, when they were first gifted the spell book.
