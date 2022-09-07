Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WDEF
North Murray vs NW Whitfield Features QB Showdown With Brooker and Griffin
Two of the top quaterbacks in the area are facing off against each other in the battle of Northwest Whitfield and North Murray. Both QB’s are seniors and have been the starter for most of all of their high school career. News 12’s Brian Armstrong finds out what makes both gunslingers so special.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy. This game is our Friday Night Rivals game of the week.
WTVC
"Finishing Eliza's Run:" Dozens in Chattanooga run to honor slain Memphis jogger
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is honoring Eliza Fletcher. Dozens of runners gathered early Friday morning to "Finish Her Run." Memphis Police said Fletcher was killed after being kidnapped during a pre-dawn run September 2. "We as a normal group of women and some men who are here to support...
WTVC
Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market and Project Free 2 Fly
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Haley Johnson and Joanna Ivey talk about how it’s Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday! Come together and enjoy the bountiful produce, live music and time spent with family and friends on this special day of remembrance. Free 2 Fly is a 501(c)3 organization that supports women by teaching them the skill of sewing. They nurture women through personal and professional mentorship, and empower women with the realization that they can be successful.
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
WTVCFOX
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
WTVC
Protect Your Tap: UTC partnering with TDEC to check for lead in childcare services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has funded the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's program to help test drinking water for lead in local, licensed childcare centers. I think it’s definitely important to protect our future generation," says UTC student Jillian Saraney. Saraney is...
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
chattanoogacw.com
Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
WTVC
Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
WTVC
"We're a family:" Football brings Chattooga County residents together during water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Trion schools are not far from the city of Summerville where water has been out for the past week. Many students and staff at Trion live in Summerville and are tackling the challenges without water daily. Yet there's one thing this week that has brought...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 6...
Plane crashes into Georgia’s Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — A dive team and other emergency crews are responding after a plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County, Georgia. It happened near the Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. A marine team from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in […]
wvlt.tv
Watch the Blue Angels practice show here!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels have landed in East Tennessee! They are set to perform for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The team consists of 154 world-class active-duty Sailors and Marines and is in its 76th year of performing.
WTVC
Armadillo program at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard and Ember visit the studio to talk about how the Center will be holding an armadillo program this Saturday at 1pm. Campfire concerts return September 30. Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a nonprofit arboretum, botanical garden, nature center and historical site located at 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
chattanoogapulse.com
After 25 Years, Tennessee Aquarium Senior Educator Julia Gregory Ringing Retirement Bell
After 25 years spent forging countless connections between people and the natural world, capitalizing on teachable moments is a skill Julia Gregory can’t simply switch off. Even on the eve of her retirement, the Tennessee Aquarium’s senior educator shifts into instruction seemingly without realizing it. “Cicadas — my...
WTVC
Hundreds of apartments, marina part of zoning request for Chattanooga's Riverfront
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hundreds of new apartments and a marina could be coming to Chattanooga's Riverfront soon, according to a zoning request. The zoning request from a development group out of Nashville shows plans for residential units along with ground level retail space and a marina. There will be...
WTVC
Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern
ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
