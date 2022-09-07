ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market and Project Free 2 Fly

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Haley Johnson and Joanna Ivey talk about how it’s Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday! Come together and enjoy the bountiful produce, live music and time spent with family and friends on this special day of remembrance. Free 2 Fly is a 501(c)3 organization that supports women by teaching them the skill of sewing. They nurture women through personal and professional mentorship, and empower women with the realization that they can be successful.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soddy-daisy, TN
Education
Red Bank, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
City
Red Bank, TN
City
Soddy-daisy, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Red Bank, TN
Sports
Chattanooga, TN
Education
Chattanooga, TN
Football
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Rossville Thursday night

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WTVCFOX

Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Daisy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Red Bank High School#The Soddy Daisy Trojans#Red Bank Lions#Fnr
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
chattanoogacw.com

Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 6...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBTW News13

Plane crashes into Georgia’s Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — A dive team and other emergency crews are responding after a plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County, Georgia. It happened near the Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. A marine team from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in […]
HART COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Watch the Blue Angels practice show here!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels have landed in East Tennessee! They are set to perform for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The team consists of 154 world-class active-duty Sailors and Marines and is in its 76th year of performing.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Armadillo program at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard and Ember visit the studio to talk about how the Center will be holding an armadillo program this Saturday at 1pm. Campfire concerts return September 30. Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a nonprofit arboretum, botanical garden, nature center and historical site located at 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern

ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy