Berea College Named No. 5 Liberal Arts College, No. 1 Best Bang for the Buck in the South in Washington Monthly’s 2022 College Guide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As a fan of horses, Queen Elizabeth II made multiple trips to Kentucky. Her final trip to the commonwealth came in 2007. Scott Lanter, the vice president of public safety and operations at Blue Grass Airport, worked on every one of the Queen’s visits. He said back in the 1980s, he was simply told what to do, but by her 2007 visit for the Kentucky Derby, he himself had the honor of being the point person for that trip.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO