The Ithaca Times previously reported on the Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation defaulting on over $30 million worth of bonds that were used to fund the construction of seven new dormitories on the college’s property. The Times was notified by an individual who holds $200,000 worth of these bonds and has lost more than $200,000 as a result of the TC3 Foundation’s default.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO