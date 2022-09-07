Read full article on original website
Weekend Planner 9/7 - 9/14
Opens Friday, September 9th at 8:00pm. Running through 9/25. Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca | When Sofia is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency she sees that she has her work cut out for her. An absurdly funny and potent play reminds us that change is not always easy, and may come with unexpected costs. Recommended for ages 14+ (Photo: Provided)
IC Launching Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program
Ithaca College is now accepting applications for a new six-year undergraduate-plus-doctoral degree program in occupational therapy (OT). It will be the college’s second doctoral program, joining the Doctor of Physical Therapy offering in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance. The inaugural undergraduate cohort will have its first...
TC3 And Foundation Representatives Respond to Default Story
The Ithaca Times previously reported on the Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation defaulting on over $30 million worth of bonds that were used to fund the construction of seven new dormitories on the college’s property. The Times was notified by an individual who holds $200,000 worth of these bonds and has lost more than $200,000 as a result of the TC3 Foundation’s default.
Tests Show Elevated Legionella At TC Mental Health Building
The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community that a cooling tower located at the Tompkins County Mental Health building (201 East Green Street, Ithaca, New York), has shown elevated levels of Legionella (a type of bacteria). The cooling tower is part of a recirculated water system incorporated into the building's cooling, industrial, refrigeration or energy production system.
2 Ithaca Men Charged With Harassing TCAT Driver
On Wednesday at around 9:48 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of East Green Street for a report of a dispute between a TCAT bus driver and two passengers on the bus.It was also reported that the two passengers were fleeing from the area, westbound, with the TCAT driver following them.
