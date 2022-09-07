ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
KYTV

St. Louis’ special election to be first under Missouri’s new voting laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The special election in St. Louis Tuesday will be the first in the state of Missouri under new voting laws. In August, a law requiring voters to show government-issued identification when voting went into effect in Missouri. The ID must be issued by the State of Missouri or the federal government, have a picture and cannot be expired.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, MO
Government
Washington, MO
Government
County
Franklin County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Traffic
myleaderpaper.com

MoDOT to install J-turns on Hwy. M

A project to install J-turns at two dangerous intersections on Hwy. M in Barnhart is moving forward, said Tom Blair, a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) St. Louis district engineer. Blair on Sept. 1 said MoDOT will begin accepting bids to construct the improvements in October, and it will likely...
BARNHART, MO
Washington Missourian

Holt sweeps Washington tennis

All nine matches were won by the visitors at Phoenix Park Tuesday. Holt (3-2) secured a 9-0 tennis victory over Washington (1-2) in the event, just the third meet of Washington’s inaugural season in the sport.
WASHINGTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Burnt#Malfunction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 8th, 2022

(Lake Ozark, MO) -- A Jefferson City man is dead after a personal watercraft crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Jet Ski driven by 62-year-old Russel Rauba of Jefferson City struck a wave -- causing it to become airborne. Troopers say Rauba lost consciousness after landing on the Jet Ski and slid into the water. He taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he later died.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Union pool attendance jumps in 2022

Attendance at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex increased over 2021, though it still trailed pre-pandemic levels. Total attendance at the pool was 18,456 people in 2022, compared to 17,415 people in 2021. The daily average increased 16 percent over last year, with 225 people visiting daily in 2022, compared to 194 in 2021.
UNION, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Women From Cadet Injured in Crash in Washington County

(Fertile) Two 29-year-old women from Cadet were injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in Washington County. The highway patrol says the accident took place on Highway 21 at Route ‘C-C’ near Washington State Park when a Ford Explorer driven by Alecia Morgan was stopped at a stop sign at the junction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
mymoinfo.com

Desoto Woman Appointed by Governor as Appeals Court Judge

(Desoto) Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, and one of those is for Jefferson County. Julianne Hand of DeSoto was appointed on Friday as Associate Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Hand is currently a senior partner at Kramer, Hand, Buchholz &...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
ROLLA, MO
Western Iowa Today

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
DUBUQUE, IA
Washington Missourian

Union still fighting illegal park parking

The city of Union continues to have issues with people parking on grass on the side of the roads at Veterans Memorial Park. Some of the park users are not happy about being told they have to use a parking lot or park in gravel areas along the street, with some complaining to Park Director Chad Pohlmann.
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus

Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy