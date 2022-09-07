Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County. The first crash happened overnight on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Bryant Vetter, 30, of Wright City,...
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end
Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure panned the top state election official's involvement and claimed the proposal is unconstitutionally broad during Thursday court arguments.
Tim’s Travels: Celtic Festival in Washington, Mo.
WASHINGTON, Mo. – It’s Friday! Who’s up for a festival? Tim Ezell has found one for ya. He was in Washington, Missouri where the Celtic Festival has kicked into high gear. Click here for more information.
KYTV
St. Louis’ special election to be first under Missouri’s new voting laws
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The special election in St. Louis Tuesday will be the first in the state of Missouri under new voting laws. In August, a law requiring voters to show government-issued identification when voting went into effect in Missouri. The ID must be issued by the State of Missouri or the federal government, have a picture and cannot be expired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
MoDOT to install J-turns on Hwy. M
A project to install J-turns at two dangerous intersections on Hwy. M in Barnhart is moving forward, said Tom Blair, a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) St. Louis district engineer. Blair on Sept. 1 said MoDOT will begin accepting bids to construct the improvements in October, and it will likely...
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
KMOV
City of St. Peters passes resolution demanding action from MoDOT, Army Corps of Engineers to address I-70 flooding concerns
ST. PETERS (KMOV) - The City of St. Peters is asking the state and federal governments to take action six weeks after catastrophic flooding caused millions of dollars in damage. The resolution is being introduced at Thursday’s board of aldermen meeting and states after the interstate flooded both in 2015...
Washington Missourian
Holt sweeps Washington tennis
All nine matches were won by the visitors at Phoenix Park Tuesday. Holt (3-2) secured a 9-0 tennis victory over Washington (1-2) in the event, just the third meet of Washington’s inaugural season in the sport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 8th, 2022
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- A Jefferson City man is dead after a personal watercraft crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Jet Ski driven by 62-year-old Russel Rauba of Jefferson City struck a wave -- causing it to become airborne. Troopers say Rauba lost consciousness after landing on the Jet Ski and slid into the water. He taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he later died.
Washington Missourian
Union pool attendance jumps in 2022
Attendance at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex increased over 2021, though it still trailed pre-pandemic levels. Total attendance at the pool was 18,456 people in 2022, compared to 17,415 people in 2021. The daily average increased 16 percent over last year, with 225 people visiting daily in 2022, compared to 194 in 2021.
Ameren adding solar generation sites in north St. Louis, Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri announced Thursday that they have selected north St. Louis and Jefferson County for their next solar generation sites as part of the Neighborhood Solar Program. Construction on the sites will begin later this year. Ameren expects these solar energy sites to start generating enough clean energy to power an approximate […]
mymoinfo.com
Two Women From Cadet Injured in Crash in Washington County
(Fertile) Two 29-year-old women from Cadet were injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in Washington County. The highway patrol says the accident took place on Highway 21 at Route ‘C-C’ near Washington State Park when a Ford Explorer driven by Alecia Morgan was stopped at a stop sign at the junction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Desoto Woman Appointed by Governor as Appeals Court Judge
(Desoto) Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, and one of those is for Jefferson County. Julianne Hand of DeSoto was appointed on Friday as Associate Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Hand is currently a senior partner at Kramer, Hand, Buchholz &...
edglentoday.com
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
KYTV
Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
Washington Missourian
Union still fighting illegal park parking
The city of Union continues to have issues with people parking on grass on the side of the roads at Veterans Memorial Park. Some of the park users are not happy about being told they have to use a parking lot or park in gravel areas along the street, with some complaining to Park Director Chad Pohlmann.
myleaderpaper.com
Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus
Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of worst roads in St. Louis County is getting a makeover
ST. LOUIS – One of the worst roads in the county is about to get a $5.4M overhaul. Airport Road, in the heart of Berkeley, will be rebuilt, to improve safety and attract more businesses to the area. The project will remove and replace 1.7 miles of Airport Road...
Comments / 1