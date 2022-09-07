Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Health officials: Get updated COVID-19 booster, flu shot
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington's most populous county are urging people to get the new COVID-19 booster. Public Health – Seattle & King County's health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a briefing Tuesday that even people who have had a booster shot should get all recommended doses for maximum protection.
q13fox.com
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
thestand.org
Strike updates | Emergency ending | $31M for Laxman | 4 insane boys
► From KOMO — Seattle Public Schools classes canceled for a third day as teachers strike marches on — As they did on Thursday, teachers plan to picket again Friday around Seattle as contract negotiations continue between the union and the district. The Stand (Sept. 8) — 6,000...
Residents report small rumble from 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poulsbo
PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County early Thursday morning. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a depth of about 14.6 miles, 8.6 miles northwest of Poulsbo.
cascadiadaily.com
2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport
Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
KIMA TV
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
KUOW
Unpacking the complexities of teacher strikes
Tens of thousands of Seattle students are getting an extended summer break after Seattle Public Schools educators went on strike Wednesday. It’s the latest in a long line of school interruptions since the beginning of the pandemic, from school closures and remote learning to school bus shortages. Instead of...
Renton trench collapse happens amid rise in incidents nationwide
RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is investigating what led to a worker being killed when a trench collapsed near 38th and Lincoln in Renton on Wednesday. Fire crews said dry soil was more susceptible to sloughing off and caving in. Though there...
Washington state leads country in car fatalities, according to study
Washington has the highest number of car fatalities than any other state this year, according to a recent study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This week, two DUI fatalities closed down State Route 101 and I-5 during morning rush hours. With the fatal crashes and DUI arrests on...
Killer on ‘jihad’ murder spree in King County gets 93-year sentence
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man convicted of murdering three people in King County and one in New Jersey was sentenced in court on Friday to 93 years in prison. That’s on top of a life sentence that Ali Muhammad Brown is already serving for fatally shooting a young man in New Jersey.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Washington
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo
LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
KC prosecutor candidate: County ‘looks the other way’ with ‘unaccountable’ restorative justice
Jim Ferrell, mayor of Federal Way and candidate for King County Prosecutor, is crying foul over “a real crisis in our region,” as crime rates continue to climb. In a news conference Wednesday, he said the increase in crime was handled with “no discernable plan” equivalent to “a failure of justice.”
