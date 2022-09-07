ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Visit Boosts Interest For Nyreek Clyburn

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7TDT_0hleejuC00

Class of 2024 Paterson (NJ) Eastside edge Nyreek Clyburn was offered by Syracuse in July of this year. He also holds scholarship opportunities from Ole Miss and Rutgers. On Saturday, Clyburn was in attendance for the Orange's season opening win over Louisville.

"Honestly, it was great," Clyburn said. "Really gave me a big look at what college is like. It's like a whole other family over there to me to be honest."

The game day atmosphere was a significant highlight of the trip and left a lasting impression on the 6-3, 220 pounder.

"Well I see Syracuse is coming prepared for every game they got coming this season," Clyburn said. "They come out with the dog in them, you know? That just made me love football 100 times more. The fans are just adding on to the greatness of Syracuse. So hyped. I could imagine how the players feel out there with the energy all around them."

During his visit, Clyburn also spent time speaking with the Syracuse coaching staff. They reiterated that Clyburn is a priority for them in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

"Talked to most of the coaching staff," Clyburn said. "They are looking forward to me coming more often and commit hopefully."

While Clyburn had a strong impression of Syracuse going into the visit, his experience over the weekend only helped the Orange in that regard.

"It definitely boosted my interest a lot," Clyburn said. "Made me open up more about Syracuse for sure."

Comments / 0

SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Men’s Soccer Wins Top-25 Showdown vs Notre Dame

A crowd of nearly 2,000 people watched the reigning Atlantic Coastal Conference champions fall in the opening of this year’s conference play. The 24-ranked Orange dominated possession from the beginning of the match and maintained it for a 1-0 win over the 22-ranked Fighting Irish. The Orange had ...
SYRACUSE, NY
dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Preview #6 - Syracuse

There’s no getting around this: in the closing years of the Boeheim Era, by far the most consequential era of Syracuse basketball, the program is not what it used to be. In his first ACC season, Jim Boeheim guided Syracuse to a 28-6 record and started that season off hot as hell, going undefeated until February 19th. A lot of that was because Tyler Ennis was a brilliant point guard, but he left after his freshman year. Boeheim bluntly said it was a mistake and he was right: Ennis was out of the league in a few short years and has been playing overseas, most recently for Tofaş S.K. in Turkey.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. UConn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team hits the road Saturday to take on the UConn Huskies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network. That station can be found locally on:. Spectrum: Channel 315 (SD & HD) Verizon...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Things to Know About the UConn Huskies

Syracuse football is facing its first road test of the season at Connecticut on Saturday. Here is what you need to know about the Huskies to prepare for the game.  1. Significant Injury In a season opening loss at Utah State, UConn's starting quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson suffered an injury ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

