Syracuse Visit Boosts Interest For Nyreek Clyburn

Class of 2024 Paterson (NJ) Eastside edge Nyreek Clyburn was offered by Syracuse in July of this year. He also holds scholarship opportunities from Ole Miss and Rutgers. On Saturday, Clyburn was in attendance for the Orange's season opening win over Louisville.

"Honestly, it was great," Clyburn said. "Really gave me a big look at what college is like. It's like a whole other family over there to me to be honest."

The game day atmosphere was a significant highlight of the trip and left a lasting impression on the 6-3, 220 pounder.

"Well I see Syracuse is coming prepared for every game they got coming this season," Clyburn said. "They come out with the dog in them, you know? That just made me love football 100 times more. The fans are just adding on to the greatness of Syracuse. So hyped. I could imagine how the players feel out there with the energy all around them."

During his visit, Clyburn also spent time speaking with the Syracuse coaching staff. They reiterated that Clyburn is a priority for them in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

"Talked to most of the coaching staff," Clyburn said. "They are looking forward to me coming more often and commit hopefully."

While Clyburn had a strong impression of Syracuse going into the visit, his experience over the weekend only helped the Orange in that regard.

"It definitely boosted my interest a lot," Clyburn said. "Made me open up more about Syracuse for sure."

