Denise Richards & Her Husband Aaron Phypers Are Packing on the PDA in a Series of Rare Photos For Their Anniversary
Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are all smooches for their anniversary, and it’s so sweet to see!. On Sept 8, Richards uploaded a series of photos of her and her husband Phypers for their four-year wedding anniversary. She posted the PDA photos with the caption, “Happy Anniversary my love 😍 4 yrs and many many many more to come. I can’t imagine going through this journey without you by my side. I love you so much. And best husband ever to support & love that I’m away on a mommy daughters trip on our anniversary. We will make up for it! I love you babes❤️.”
