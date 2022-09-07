ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

J. Cole Reveals Historic Role In NBA 2K23's DREAMER Edition

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dcvmq_0hleeXGM00
Photo: Getty Images

J. Cole's hoop dreams are getting bigger with each passing day. After playing professional basketball in Canada and Africa , the Grammy award-winning rapper is on the cover of the newest installment of NBA 2K.

On Tuesday, September 6, The Breakfast Club discussed J. Cole's role in the upcoming DREAMER Edition of NBA 2K23. Not only does he grace the cover of the game, but he also plays a role in the MyCAREER mode along with Dreamville rapper Bas, producer Elite and others. The MyCAREER mode also allows players to add music, fashion and business endeavors to their side hustles off the court.

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” Cole said in a press release. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K.”

The DREAMER Edition of NBA 2K23 will go on sale exclusively at Gamestop beginning in November. It will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. While gamers wait for the Cole-inspired version, fans can purchase the regular edition of NBA 2K23 when it drops on September 9. Pre-order the game now and listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about it at the 19:35 mark above.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Cole
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Dreamer#The Breakfast Club#Mycareer#Elite#Xbox Series
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy