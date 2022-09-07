Kim Kardashian Got 'A Different Level Of Respect' When She Dated Kanye West

Photo: Getty Images

In her recent cover story with Interview Magazine , Kim Kardashian discussed how her past relationship with Kanye West impacted how people perceived her. Talking with the magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg , the SKKN BY KIM founder recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."

"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim said. She also added that another major development in her life changed how people see her. "I’ve also seen a shift more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it."

Kim and Kanye began dating in 2012 and married in 2014. Before Kim filed for divorce in 2021, they had four children together: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The split hasn't been amicable with Kanye often taking to his Instagram to post (and then delete) rants against his ex-wife, her family , and her most recent ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson .

The reality TV star did give a shoutout to Davidson in the Interview conversation saying, "He's a cutie. He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore. I'm excited for what he has coming up." After nine months of dating, Kim and Pete parted ways in August citing their busy schedules as the reason for the split. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."