Foodie Guide Released for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort

I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
disneytips.com
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
disneytips.com
Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?
Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
WDW News Today
Complimentary Ear Hats and Buttons Available for Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Disney+ Day
It’s Disney+ Day, and guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can join in the festivities with complimentary ear hats and buttons for today only. The button is dated and slightly different from last year’s button. The small ear hat is new this year. Last year, guests received a...
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
disneydining.com
Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip
Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
WDW News Today
Final Trailer for ‘Andor’ Released Ahead of Disney+ Debut in 11 Days
The final trailer for “Andor” was released today at D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. With the series premiere coming to Disney+ in just 11 days, this will be our last preview of the show before it airs. This was released along with several new character posters that showcase...
WDW News Today
Free Buttons, Ear Hats, and Balloons Distributed to Guests at the Disneyland Resort for Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day has arrived, and to celebrate, free buttons and ear hats are being distributed to guests visiting the Disneyland Resort!. Both the ears and the button show off the Disney+ logo in its dark blue and white color scheme. The button specifically notes the date of Disney+ Day, September...
WDW News Today
Train Track Sections Assembled for Walt Disney World Railroad, Hotel Holiday Season Discounts for Disney+ Subscribers, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Model Revealed, & More: Daily Recap (9/8/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 8, 2022.
WDW News Today
Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets Shop Opening Later This Month in New Orleans Square at Disneyland
Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, a new shop inspired by “The Princess and the Frog,” will open at New Orleans Square in Disneyland later this month. Tiana and her mother Eudora, a dressmaker, have teamed up to open this shop which will include accessories...
disneydining.com
A Guide to Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney famously said that the Disney Parks would never be complete as long as there is imagination left in the world, and this has so far held true, with the Walt Disney World Resort undergoing many changes over the years. In recent years, the popular and complimentary FastPass system was discontinued for a series of new services and reservations designed to help Guests save time and see more.
WDW News Today
Train Track Sections Assembled as Walt Disney World Railroad Prepares to Return to the Magic Kingdom
While the Walt Disney World Railroad isn’t quite ready to welcome guests back at the Magic Kingdom, a big sign of its impending return can be seen in Tomorrowland. Train tracks have been assembled between Space Mountain and Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., which is undergoing a big refurbishment. The new sections are lying on the recently installed track awaiting installation. It appears to be the right amount of track to complete the last missing segment between the TRON tunnel and the Tomorrowland track.
WDW News Today
Look Like a Batuu Local With a New Black Spire Outpost Hat at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ever wanted to look like you lived on Batuu? Now you can thanks to a new Black Spire Outpost hat available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Black Spire Outpost Hat –...
WDW News Today
Disney 100th Anniversary Celebration to Officially Kick Off On New Year’s Rockin’ Eve
Today at the Disney Legends Induction Ceremony at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, more details on the Disney 100th anniversary celebration, 100 Years of Wonder, were revealed. At the ceremony, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that the celebration will officially kick off with New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Further details on the celebration will be announced as the D23 Expo continues.
