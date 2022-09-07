Read full article on original website
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Episode, Final Appearance of The Good Brothers, Rosemary Hypes The Retaliators
– PWInsider reports that Aussie Open vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the report notes that some new names will be debuting for the company at Victory Road or right after the event taking place later this month.
Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks
Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship in a Ladder Match on Impact Wrestling in a couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Myers will defend his championship against Bhupinder Gujjar under the ladder match stipulation on the September 22nd episode of Impact. The match...
Tony Khan Promotes ROH World Title Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Rampage features a ROH World Championship match, and Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype the match. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the title against Dax Harwood on tonight’s show and Khan posted to Twitter to promote the bout, writing:. “At the end of ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor...
Update On The Next Planned Title Defense For Roman Reigns
As , Roman Reigns is not scheduled to appear on the WWE Extreme Rules PPV on October 8 in Philadelphia. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Reigns’ next scheduled title defense is at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. It’s currently unknown who his opponent will be,...
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
PCO Thinks He Could Return To WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge
Talking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, PCO shared his perspective regarding future prospects with WWE now that Triple H is the new Chief Content Officer. The performer stated he thinks a possible return to WWE in some scope could happen, given the change in creative leadership. “Yeah, I think...
WWE News: Braun Strowman Destroys Otis On Smackdown, Karrion Kross Attacks Drew McIntyre
Braun Strowman made good on his promise from Raw, appearing on Smackdown and wiping out Otis. Strowman appeared on tonight’s show after Alpha Academy were out to have Chad Gable cut a promo on the returning WWE star and laid out both stars, including powerbombing Otis:. – Drew McIntyre...
Black’s WWE Smackdown Review 09.09.2022
Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville: Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate Team Up
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James & Ariana Grace. * Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker. * Cora Jade def. Amari Miller. *...
WWE News: Kevin Owens Attacks People On WWE Playlist, Liv Morgan Signing, Upcoming DVD Releases
– WWE has featured a YouTube clip of Kevin Owens that you can see below, described as:. Watch Kevin Owens viciously attack people from opposing Superstars to celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly. – Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has a signing at the Cricket Wireless Store in Burien (Seattle), WA...
Details On Backstage Mood At AEW Dynamite, Mentions Of All Out Drama Not Permitted On Show
A new report provides some detail on the atmosphere backstage at AEW Dynamite following the drama that unfolded after Sunday’s All Out PPV. Fightful Select reports that the there was a “much more positive vibe” after the show. One member of the roster noted that it could not have been much worse than the general chaos from the previous days and said that the drama from the All Out media scrum and fight was “out of sight, out of mind” for a lot of the roster as they just wanted to work.
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.10.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.10.2022 Review. Mascara Dorada pinned Misterioso in 9:41 (***) Robbie Eagles submitted Kevin Blackwood in 11:32 (***½) Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher pinned Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson in 11:38 to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship (****)
Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Michael Cole seemingly made a reference to the media scrum and subsequent brawl at AEW All Out. According to Wrestling Inc, Cole and Corey Graves were discussing the segment with Adam Pearce and Ronda Rousey last week. That segment featured Pearce talking trash to Rousey, who then attacked him.
Matt Menard & Angelo Parker Respond to Challenge by Action Bronson for AEW Grand Slam
– During yesterday’s AEW Control Center for Dynamite, a backstage segment was shown featuring Action Bronson and Hook, who helped save Hook from an attack by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at AEW All Out. During the clip, Bronson challenged Parker and Menard to come see him at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, New York. Later during Dynamite, Menard and Parker responded to Action Bronson’s challenge.
Damian Priest Comments On Backstage Changes Under New WWE Management
Damian Priest took a few moments to offer his opinions on how things have changed behind the scenes at WWE in a recent appearance with Gorilla Position. He referenced his familiarity with new creative lead Triple H and the current backstage climate for the company. You can read a couple highlights and watch the full episode below.
Kofi Kingston Has An Idea For Sami Zayn To Stay Loyal To Both Bloodline & Kevin Owens
Sami Zayn has found his loyalty caught between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens recently, and Kofi Kingston has an idea on how he can toe both lines. Kingston posted to Twitter to have some fun with the storyline, in which Zayn has found his loyalty tested between his longtime frenemy and Roman Reigns’ stable with a name change.
Stonecutter Media Announces Leyla Hirsch: Legit Available Now
– The following announcement was provided by Stonecutter Media for this month’s PPV and on-demand availability:. LEYLA HIRSCH: LEGIT! IN SEPTEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. She’s a women’s world champion. She’s one of the youngest and toughest pro wrestlers around. You’ve seen her in some of the biggest...
Natalya Takes Veiled Shots At CM Punk For AEW Media Scrum Drama
Natalya seemingly took a shot at the drama in AEW and CM Punk specifically on her Twitter account on Friday before Smackdown. She had her assistant “Bob” take over her Twitter account, and “Bob” tweeted that Natalya had never sued anyone in the match she was set to have on Smackdown last night, that she was eating a muffin while dictating her tweets to him, and that she was a locker room leader.
Eric Bischoff Weighs In On MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo
Eric Bischoff expressed his opinions regarding Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s promo from this week’s AEW Dynamite on Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff recently (per Wrestling Inc). His reactions were mixed, and you can read a few highlights from Bischoff below. On MJF incorporating a rival company in his AEW...
Ken Shamrock Didn’t Know If He Could Pull Off Wrestling Before WrestleMania 13 Match
Ken Shamrock is a major part of the Attitude Era, but he recently recalled how he didn’t know if he’d be able to do it before he was a part of Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. Shamrock was a guest on the Universal Wrestling Podcast and talked about being the guest referee for the famous match, which saw Bret Hart beat Steve Austin in a match that pulled a double turn with the two after Austin passed out to the sharpshooter.
