WWE

411mania.com

Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks

Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship in a Ladder Match on Impact Wrestling in a couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Myers will defend his championship against Bhupinder Gujjar under the ladder match stipulation on the September 22nd episode of Impact. The match...
411mania.com

Tony Khan Promotes ROH World Title Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Rampage features a ROH World Championship match, and Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype the match. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the title against Dax Harwood on tonight’s show and Khan posted to Twitter to promote the bout, writing:. “At the end of ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor...
411mania.com

Update On The Next Planned Title Defense For Roman Reigns

As , Roman Reigns is not scheduled to appear on the WWE Extreme Rules PPV on October 8 in Philadelphia. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Reigns’ next scheduled title defense is at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. It’s currently unknown who his opponent will be,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com

PCO Thinks He Could Return To WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge

Talking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, PCO shared his perspective regarding future prospects with WWE now that Triple H is the new Chief Content Officer. The performer stated he thinks a possible return to WWE in some scope could happen, given the change in creative leadership. “Yeah, I think...
411mania.com

Black’s WWE Smackdown Review 09.09.2022

Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
411mania.com

Details On Backstage Mood At AEW Dynamite, Mentions Of All Out Drama Not Permitted On Show

A new report provides some detail on the atmosphere backstage at AEW Dynamite following the drama that unfolded after Sunday’s All Out PPV. Fightful Select reports that the there was a “much more positive vibe” after the show. One member of the roster noted that it could not have been much worse than the general chaos from the previous days and said that the drama from the All Out media scrum and fight was “out of sight, out of mind” for a lot of the roster as they just wanted to work.
411mania.com

Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown

During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Michael Cole seemingly made a reference to the media scrum and subsequent brawl at AEW All Out. According to Wrestling Inc, Cole and Corey Graves were discussing the segment with Adam Pearce and Ronda Rousey last week. That segment featured Pearce talking trash to Rousey, who then attacked him.
411mania.com

Matt Menard & Angelo Parker Respond to Challenge by Action Bronson for AEW Grand Slam

– During yesterday’s AEW Control Center for Dynamite, a backstage segment was shown featuring Action Bronson and Hook, who helped save Hook from an attack by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at AEW All Out. During the clip, Bronson challenged Parker and Menard to come see him at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, New York. Later during Dynamite, Menard and Parker responded to Action Bronson’s challenge.
QUEENS, NY
411mania.com

Damian Priest Comments On Backstage Changes Under New WWE Management

Damian Priest took a few moments to offer his opinions on how things have changed behind the scenes at WWE in a recent appearance with Gorilla Position. He referenced his familiarity with new creative lead Triple H and the current backstage climate for the company. You can read a couple highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com

Kofi Kingston Has An Idea For Sami Zayn To Stay Loyal To Both Bloodline & Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn has found his loyalty caught between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens recently, and Kofi Kingston has an idea on how he can toe both lines. Kingston posted to Twitter to have some fun with the storyline, in which Zayn has found his loyalty tested between his longtime frenemy and Roman Reigns’ stable with a name change.
411mania.com

Stonecutter Media Announces Leyla Hirsch: Legit Available Now

– The following announcement was provided by Stonecutter Media for this month’s PPV and on-demand availability:. LEYLA HIRSCH: LEGIT! IN SEPTEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. She’s a women’s world champion. She’s one of the youngest and toughest pro wrestlers around. You’ve seen her in some of the biggest...
411mania.com

Natalya Takes Veiled Shots At CM Punk For AEW Media Scrum Drama

Natalya seemingly took a shot at the drama in AEW and CM Punk specifically on her Twitter account on Friday before Smackdown. She had her assistant “Bob” take over her Twitter account, and “Bob” tweeted that Natalya had never sued anyone in the match she was set to have on Smackdown last night, that she was eating a muffin while dictating her tweets to him, and that she was a locker room leader.
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Weighs In On MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo

Eric Bischoff expressed his opinions regarding Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s promo from this week’s AEW Dynamite on Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff recently (per Wrestling Inc). His reactions were mixed, and you can read a few highlights from Bischoff below. On MJF incorporating a rival company in his AEW...
411mania.com

Ken Shamrock Didn’t Know If He Could Pull Off Wrestling Before WrestleMania 13 Match

Ken Shamrock is a major part of the Attitude Era, but he recently recalled how he didn’t know if he’d be able to do it before he was a part of Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. Shamrock was a guest on the Universal Wrestling Podcast and talked about being the guest referee for the famous match, which saw Bret Hart beat Steve Austin in a match that pulled a double turn with the two after Austin passed out to the sharpshooter.
