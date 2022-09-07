Read full article on original website
Juul reaches $438.5M settlement over misleading marketing tactics
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Juul reached an agreement Tuesday to pay $438.5 million to 33 states and Puerto Rico after a probe into the cigarette manufacturer's marketing and sales practices. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a news release that the deal would force Juul to comply with a...
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Do You Qualify for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data even when users turned off their...
One SEC school has been the lone, legal marijuana source for U.S. researchers for 50 years, until now
For decades a small, research facility at an SEC school served as the single source of legally grown marijuana allowed for research purposed. This SEC grow lab has been in cultivation at the University of Mississippi since 1968. Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err,...
Is a fetus a ‘person’? A fringe idea could be the next post-Roe v. Wade chapter | Editorial
A pregnant woman walks into an emergency room experiencing a miscarriage, or she gives birth to a stillborn. Someone becomes suspicious and notifies police. They want to know: Is the woman at fault? Everything she’s done during her pregnancy comes under scrutiny. Did she take any drugs or medication? Did she research abortions on the internet?
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
FTC investigating Amazon's $3.9B purchase of One Medical
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical, a move that could delay the completion of the deal. Both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information Friday in connection with an FTC review of the merger, according to a filing made with securities regulators by One Medical’s parent, San Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc. Amazon announced plans in late July to buy One Medical, a concierge-type medical service with roughly 190 medical offices in 25 markets. Last week, the e-commerce giant said it would shutter its own hybrid virtual in-home care service called Amazon Care, a One Medical competitor, because it wasn’t meeting customers’ needs. The One Medical deal, the first to be announced under CEO Andy Jassy, was another push into healthcare for Amazon following its acquisition of the online pharmacy PillPack for $750 million in 2018. Groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations quickly urged the FTC to block the merger, arguing it would further expand the company’s massive market power.
FTC Antitrust Challenge to Meta Is a Needed Corrective
Large tech companies have long bought out potential rivals to eliminate future competition. If Facebook hadn’t acquired WhatsApp and Instagram, today’s consumers would now have a more varied menu of social media platforms. These giants eliminated any future competition posed by those rivals and solidified Facebook’s dominance over...
AT&T Sues T-Mobile Over False Advertising After Senior Discount Ad Campaign
AT&T filed a lawsuit against T-Mobile on the grounds that it had misled consumers by declaring that senior AT&T customers outside of Florida were not qualified for their discount. T-Mobile's Deceptive Campaign Led Itself to a Lawsuit From AT&T. On Tuesday, September 6, AT&T brought a case to the Eastern...
