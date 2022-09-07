ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Stateline

Juul Agrees to Pay Nearly $440M in States’ Vaping Investigation

Attorneys general in about two-thirds of the states reached a settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. that will require the company to pay $438.5 million to resolve the two-year-old case alleging the company marketed to underage kids. The settlement also requires Juul to comply with limited sales and marketing...
Ars Technica

Juul settles massive nationwide probe into youth vaping for $438.5M

Disgraced e-cigarette-maker Juul has agreed to pay $438.5 million to 33 states and Puerto Rico to settle an investigation into whether the vaping giant deceptively marketed its products and intentionally targeted children and teens, who are most vulnerable to nicotine addiction. The mammoth settlement comes as the company continues its...
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
The Associated Press

FTC investigating Amazon's $3.9B purchase of One Medical

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical, a move that could delay the completion of the deal. Both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information Friday in connection with an FTC review of the merger, according to a filing made with securities regulators by One Medical’s parent, San Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc. Amazon announced plans in late July to buy One Medical, a concierge-type medical service with roughly 190 medical offices in 25 markets. Last week, the e-commerce giant said it would shutter its own hybrid virtual in-home care service called Amazon Care, a One Medical competitor, because it wasn’t meeting customers’ needs. The One Medical deal, the first to be announced under CEO Andy Jassy, was another push into healthcare for Amazon following its acquisition of the online pharmacy PillPack for $750 million in 2018. Groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations quickly urged the FTC to block the merger, arguing it would further expand the company’s massive market power.
bloomberglaw.com

FTC Antitrust Challenge to Meta Is a Needed Corrective

Large tech companies have long bought out potential rivals to eliminate future competition. If Facebook hadn’t acquired WhatsApp and Instagram, today’s consumers would now have a more varied menu of social media platforms. These giants eliminated any future competition posed by those rivals and solidified Facebook’s dominance over...
