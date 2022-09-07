Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Russia St. Remy’s Hall Sept. 20 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Support September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and enter “The Game” drawing for Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets by donating at the St. Remy’s Hall community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 101 Remy St., Russia. Make an...
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
countynewsonline.org
DCCA: Making the Arts Happen in Ohio
Ronald Reagan once said that the most terrorizing words in the English language are “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” Although some truth lies behind that statement, it’s obvious that Ronald Reagan never met the Ohio Arts Council. Rather than fearing contact with OAC and its staff, Darke County Center for the Arts and many other arts organizations throughout our state welcome the agency’s benevolent interference in their operations. Politicians, government officials, and legislators of all stripes understand the value of the Ohio Arts Council, and therefore can be counted upon to see that substantial sums are made available for the fulfillment of OAC’s mission: to fund and support quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.
countynewsonline.org
New strain of animal disease
There has been reports in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana of a new strain of the parvovirus or another unknown disease that has been affecting animal health. Therefore, as a precaution and a recommendation of our county veterinarians, the Animal Shelter feel it’s necessary for the health of the dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter to vaccinate any dog as soon as it enters the Darke County Animal Shelter.
countynewsonline.org
Richard Charles Hathaway
DECEMBER 11, 1944 – SEPTEMBER 4, 2022. Richard Charles Hathaway, 77 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday September 1, 2022, at his residence. Richard was born December 11, 1944, in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of the late Ralph and Mary (Darcy) Hathaway. Richard spent most of his...
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
countynewsonline.org
Ralph Brunk
Ralph E. Brunk Sr., age 88 of Union City, Indiana passed away at 9:06 PM Tuesday September 6, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday September 12, 2022 in the Shady Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church 1887 Beamsville-Union City Road, Union City, Ohio with the Home Brethren officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens Greenville, Ohio.
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
countynewsonline.org
GENE R. SPEELMAN
Gene R. Speelman age 89 of Minster, Ohio died on September 5, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Minster, Ohio. He was born on January 10, 1933, near New Weston, Ohio to the late George F. and Anna (Tieben) Speelman. He married Marjorie Berger on April 16, 1955, in Osgood, Ohio and she survives in Minster.
Fall allergy season arrives in the Miami Valley
Tree and grass pollen is present and abundant as trees, plants, and grass begin to grow again, but in the fall, ragweed begins to pollinate. As they pollinate they are spreading upwards of a billion pollen grains that can travel hundreds of miles, spreading quickly along river beds and along roads.
Sidney Daily News
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
Xenia Daily Gazette
‘A long time coming’
XENIA — Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Warner Middle School Thursday, Journey’s hit “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” blared from a portable speaker. A more perfect song for the occasion does not exist. Despite three failed attempts at passing a bond issue...
dayton.com
Archer’s Tavern places in three categories at National Buffalo Wing Festival
Archer’s Tavern, an American-style restaurant and bar with two locations in the Dayton area, is bringing home not one but three trophies from the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York over Labor Day weekend. The restaurant took an 11-person team to Buffalo to see how their sauces stacked...
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022
Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
WDTN
Pet of the Week 9/9/22
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joins us with our Pet of the Week! She also fills us in on their raffle going on right now. Click here to learn more!
WATCH: Fritz and Fiona play in the Hippo Cove
The siblings first met on August 24 in the outdoor habitat. Supervised by Bibi, the two almost got close enough for a nose boop!
dayton.com
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
Daily Advocate
Crown recognizes employees for 25 years of service
NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 86 employees who have achieved 25 years of service in 2022. Employees recognized this year span 29 Crown sales and service locations, manufacturing facilities and corporate operations across 14 states. Since 1970, more than 2000 employees have achieved this milestone. While some who reach the milestone have since retired, more than half are continuing their career with the company.
