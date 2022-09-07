Ronald Reagan once said that the most terrorizing words in the English language are “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” Although some truth lies behind that statement, it’s obvious that Ronald Reagan never met the Ohio Arts Council. Rather than fearing contact with OAC and its staff, Darke County Center for the Arts and many other arts organizations throughout our state welcome the agency’s benevolent interference in their operations. Politicians, government officials, and legislators of all stripes understand the value of the Ohio Arts Council, and therefore can be counted upon to see that substantial sums are made available for the fulfillment of OAC’s mission: to fund and support quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO